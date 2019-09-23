Veja todos os vencedores do Emmy 2019

Na noite do domingo (22) boa parte de Hollywood se reuniu para a cerimônia do Emmy 2019, que premia as melhores séries, atores, atrizes e profissionais da televisão nos Estados Unidos. No ano de despedida de “Veep” e “Game of Thrones” – que foi a série campeã em indicações, com 32 chances de ganhar – a premiação foi até democrática, destacando novidades como “Fleabag” e zebras como a atriz Julia Garner, vencedora do prêmio de melhor atriz coadjuvante em drama, por “Ozark”.

Veja quem foram os grandes vencedores da noite na lista abaixo:

Melhor série de drama

“Better Call Saul”

“Bodyguard”

“Game of Thrones”

“Killing Eve”

“Ozark”

“Pose”

“Succession”

“This is Us”

Melhor série de comédia

“Barry”

“Fleabag”

“The Good Place”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“Boneca Russa”

“Veep”

“Schitt’s Creek”

–

Melhor minissérie

“Chernobyl”

“Escape at Dannemora”

“Fosse/Verdon”

“Objetos Cortantes”

“Olhos que Condenam”

Melhor atriz em série dramática

Emilia Clarke – Daenerys, “Game of thrones”

Jodie Comer – Villanelle, “Killing Eve”

Viola Davis – Annalise, “How to get away with murder”

Laura Linney – Wendy, “Ozark”

Mandy Moore – Rebecca, “This is us”

Sandra Oh – Eve, “Killing Eve”

Robin Wright – Claire, “House of cards”

–

Melhor ator em série dramática

Jason Bateman – Marty, “Ozark”

Sterling K. Brown – Randall, “This is Us”

Kit Harington – Jon Snow, “Game of Thrones”

Bob Odenkirk – Saul, “Better call Saul”

Billy Porter – Pray Tell, “Pose”

Milo Ventimiglia – Jack, “This is Us”

Melhor atriz em série de comédia

Christina Applegate – Jean, “Dead to me”

Rachel Brosnahan – Mrs Maisel, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus – Selina, “Veep”

Natasha Lyonne – Nadia, “Boneca Russa”

Catherine Ohara – Moira, “Schitt’s creek”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag, “Fleabag”

Melhor ator em série de comédia

Anthony Anderson – Dre, “Black-ish”

Don Cheadle – Mo Monroe, “Black monday”

Ted Danson – Michael, “The good place”

Michael Douglas – Sandy Kominsky, “O Método Kominsky”

Bill Hader – Barry, “Barry”

Eugene Levy – Johnny Rose, “Schitt’s creek”

Melhor atriz em série limitada ou filme para TV

Amy Adams – Camille, “Objetos Cortantes”

Patricia Arquette – Tilly, “Escape at Dannemora”

Aunjanue Ellis – Sharon, “Olhos que Condenam”

Joey King – Gypsy Rose, “The Act”

Niecy Nash – Delores, “Olhos que Condenam”

Michelle Williams – Gwen, “Fosse/Verdon”

–

Melhor ator em série limitada ou filme para TV

Mahershala Ali – Wayne, “True Detective”

Benicio del Toro – Richard, “Escape at Dannemora”

Hugh Grant – Jeremy Thorpe, “A Very English Scandal”

Jared Harris – Valery Legasov, “Chernobyl”

Jharrel Jerome – Korey, “Olhos que Condenam”

Sam Rockwell – “Fosse/Verdon”

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série de Drama

Alfie Allen – “Game of Thrones”

Peter Dinklage – “Game of Thrones”

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau – “Game of Thrones”

Jonathan Banks – “Better Call Saul”

Giancarlo Esposito – “Better Call Saul”

Michael Kelly – “House of Cards”

Chris Sullivan – “This Is Us”

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série de Drama

Gwendoline Christie – “Game of Thrones”

Lena Headey – “Game of Thrones”

Fiona Shaw – “Killing Eve”

Maisie Williams – “Game of Thrones”

Sophie Turner – “Game of Thrones”

Julia Garner – “Ozark”

–

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Minissérie ou Filme

Patricia Arquette – The Act

Marsha Stephanie Blake – Olhos que Condenam

Margaret Qualley – Fosse/Verdon

Patricia Clarkson – Objetos Cortantes

Emily Watson – Chernobyl

Vera Farmiga – Olhos que Condenam

Melhor Direção em Série de Comédia

Harry Bradbeer – Fleabag Episode 1

Mark Cendrowski – The Change Constant; The Stockholm Syndrome Part 2

Alec Berg – The Audition

Daniel Palladino – We’re Going to the Catskills!

Amy Sherman-Palladino – All Alone

Bill Hader – ronny/lily

Melhor ator coadjuvante em minissérie ou filme

Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal

Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl

Paul Dano, Escape At Dannemora

Michael K. Williams, When They See Us

Asante Blackk, When They See Us

John Leguizamo, When They See Us

Melhor Roteiro em Série de Variedades

Saturday Night Live

Late Night with Seth Meyers

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Documentary Now!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Melhor Roteiro em Série Dramática

Better Call Saul – “Winner”

Bodyguard – “Episode 1”

Game Of Thrones – “The Iron Throne”

The Handmaid’s Tale – “Holly”

Killing Eve – “Nice And Neat”

Succession – “Nobody Is Ever Missing”

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série de Comédia

Henry Winkler – “Barry”

Tony Shalhoub – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Alan Arkin – “O Método Kominsky”

Tony Hale – “Veep”

Stephen Root – “Barry”

Anthony Carrigan – “Barry”

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série de Comédia

Kate McKinnon – “Saturday Night Live”

Alex Borstein – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Anna Chlumsky – “Veep”

Betty Gilpin – “GLOW”

Marin Hinkle – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Sarah Goldberg – “Barry”

Olivia Colman – “Fleabag”

Sian Clifford – “Fleabag”

–

Melhor roteiro de comédia

Barry (ronyy/lily)

Fleabag (Episode 1) – Phoebe Waller-Bridge

PEN15 (Anna Ishii-Peters)

Boneca Russa (Nothing In This World Is Easy/A Warm Body)

The Good Place (Janet(s))

Veep (Veep)

Melhor reality show de competição

“The Amazing Race”

“Ninja Warrior”

“Nailed It!”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”

Melhor programa de variedades

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

“Full frontal with Samantha Bee”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

“The Late Late Show with James Corden”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

Melhor filme para a TV

“Bandersnatch” – “Black Mirror”

“Brexit”

“DeadWood”

“Rei Lear”

“My Dinner with Hervé”