Veja todos os vencedores do Emmy 2019

Na noite do domingo (22) boa parte de Hollywood se reuniu para a cerimônia do Emmy 2019, que premia as melhores séries, atores, atrizes e profissionais da televisão nos Estados Unidos. No ano de despedida de “Veep” e “Game of Thrones” – que foi a série campeã em indicações, com 32 chances de ganhar – a premiação foi até democrática, destacando novidades como “Fleabag” e zebras como a atriz Julia Garner, vencedora do prêmio de melhor atriz coadjuvante em drama, por “Ozark”.
Veja quem foram os grandes vencedores da noite na lista abaixo:
Melhor série de drama
“Better Call Saul”
“Bodyguard”
“Game of Thrones”
“Killing Eve”
“Ozark”
“Pose”
“Succession”
“This is Us”
Melhor série de comédia
“Barry”
“Fleabag”
“The Good Place”
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
“Boneca Russa”
“Veep”
“Schitt’s Creek”
Melhor minissérie
“Chernobyl”
“Escape at Dannemora”
“Fosse/Verdon”
“Objetos Cortantes”
“Olhos que Condenam”
Melhor atriz em série dramática
Emilia Clarke – Daenerys, “Game of thrones”
Jodie Comer – Villanelle, “Killing Eve”
Viola Davis – Annalise, “How to get away with murder”
Laura Linney – Wendy, “Ozark”
Mandy Moore – Rebecca, “This is us”
Sandra Oh – Eve, “Killing Eve”
Robin Wright – Claire, “House of cards”
Melhor ator em série dramática
Jason Bateman – Marty, “Ozark”
Sterling K. Brown – Randall, “This is Us”
Kit Harington – Jon Snow, “Game of Thrones”
Bob Odenkirk – Saul, “Better call Saul”
Billy Porter – Pray Tell, “Pose”
Milo Ventimiglia – Jack, “This is Us”
Melhor atriz em série de comédia
Christina Applegate – Jean, “Dead to me”
Rachel Brosnahan – Mrs Maisel, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Julia Louis-Dreyfus – Selina, “Veep”
Natasha Lyonne – Nadia, “Boneca Russa”
Catherine Ohara – Moira, “Schitt’s creek”
Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag, “Fleabag”
Melhor ator em série de comédia
Anthony Anderson – Dre, “Black-ish”
Don Cheadle – Mo Monroe, “Black monday”
Ted Danson – Michael, “The good place”
Michael Douglas – Sandy Kominsky, “O Método Kominsky”
Bill Hader – Barry, “Barry”
Eugene Levy – Johnny Rose, “Schitt’s creek”
Melhor atriz em série limitada ou filme para TV
Amy Adams – Camille, “Objetos Cortantes”
Patricia Arquette – Tilly, “Escape at Dannemora”
Aunjanue Ellis – Sharon, “Olhos que Condenam”
Joey King – Gypsy Rose, “The Act”
Niecy Nash – Delores, “Olhos que Condenam”
Michelle Williams – Gwen, “Fosse/Verdon”
Melhor ator em série limitada ou filme para TV
Mahershala Ali – Wayne, “True Detective”
Benicio del Toro – Richard, “Escape at Dannemora”
Hugh Grant – Jeremy Thorpe, “A Very English Scandal”
Jared Harris – Valery Legasov, “Chernobyl”
Jharrel Jerome – Korey, “Olhos que Condenam”
Sam Rockwell – “Fosse/Verdon”
Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série de Drama
Alfie Allen – “Game of Thrones”
Peter Dinklage – “Game of Thrones”
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau – “Game of Thrones”
Jonathan Banks – “Better Call Saul”
Giancarlo Esposito – “Better Call Saul”
Michael Kelly – “House of Cards”
Chris Sullivan – “This Is Us”
Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série de Drama
Gwendoline Christie – “Game of Thrones”
Lena Headey – “Game of Thrones”
Fiona Shaw – “Killing Eve”
Maisie Williams – “Game of Thrones”
Sophie Turner – “Game of Thrones”
Julia Garner – “Ozark”
Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Minissérie ou Filme
Patricia Arquette – The Act
Marsha Stephanie Blake – Olhos que Condenam
Margaret Qualley – Fosse/Verdon
Patricia Clarkson – Objetos Cortantes
Emily Watson – Chernobyl
Vera Farmiga – Olhos que Condenam
Melhor Direção em Série de Comédia
Harry Bradbeer – Fleabag Episode 1
Mark Cendrowski – The Change Constant; The Stockholm Syndrome Part 2
Alec Berg – The Audition
Daniel Palladino – We’re Going to the Catskills!
Amy Sherman-Palladino – All Alone
Bill Hader – ronny/lily
Melhor ator coadjuvante em minissérie ou filme
Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal
Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl
Paul Dano, Escape At Dannemora
Michael K. Williams, When They See Us
Asante Blackk, When They See Us
John Leguizamo, When They See Us
Melhor Roteiro em Série de Variedades
Saturday Night Live
Late Night with Seth Meyers
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Documentary Now!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Melhor Roteiro em Série Dramática
Better Call Saul – “Winner”
Bodyguard – “Episode 1”
Game Of Thrones – “The Iron Throne”
The Handmaid’s Tale – “Holly”
Killing Eve – “Nice And Neat”
Succession – “Nobody Is Ever Missing”
Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série de Comédia
Henry Winkler – “Barry”
Tony Shalhoub – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Alan Arkin – “O Método Kominsky”
Tony Hale – “Veep”
Stephen Root – “Barry”
Anthony Carrigan – “Barry”
Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série de Comédia
Kate McKinnon – “Saturday Night Live”
Alex Borstein – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Anna Chlumsky – “Veep”
Betty Gilpin – “GLOW”
Marin Hinkle – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Sarah Goldberg – “Barry”
Olivia Colman – “Fleabag”
Sian Clifford – “Fleabag”
Melhor roteiro de comédia
Barry (ronyy/lily)
Fleabag (Episode 1) – Phoebe Waller-Bridge
PEN15 (Anna Ishii-Peters)
Boneca Russa (Nothing In This World Is Easy/A Warm Body)
The Good Place (Janet(s))
Veep (Veep)
Melhor reality show de competição
“The Amazing Race”
“Ninja Warrior”
“Nailed It!”
“RuPaul’s Drag Race”
“Top Chef”
“The Voice”
Melhor programa de variedades
“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”
“Full frontal with Samantha Bee”
“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”
“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”
“The Late Late Show with James Corden”
“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”
Melhor filme para a TV
“Bandersnatch” – “Black Mirror”
“Brexit”
“DeadWood”
“Rei Lear”
“My Dinner with Hervé”