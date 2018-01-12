O Critics’ Choice Awards, premiação na qual críticos premiam o melhor da TV e do cinema norte-americano, aconteceu na última quinta-feira (12), em Santa Mônica, na Califórnia. Conhecido por “ser um termômetro” para o Oscar, o evento coroou, principalmente, produções nas quais as mulheres estavam em primeiro plano.

“Big Little Lies“e “The Handmaid’s Tale” foram as grandes vencedoras nas categorias de televisão, e “A Forma da Água”, novo filme do diretor Guillermo del Toro, se consagrou como o favorito, levando em quatro categorias, incluindo melhor filme e direção.

O destaque mesmo ficou por conta de Gal Gadot, vencedora do troféu #SeeHer, uma honraria concedida a mulheres que fazem a diferença na indústria cinematográfica. A “Mulher-Maravilha” subiu ao palco da premiação e fez um discurso emocionante e empoderador.

Veja a lista completa de vencedores do Critic’s Choice Awards 2018:

Melhor filme

“Doentes de Amor”

“Me Chame Pelo Seu Nome”

“O Destino De Uma Nação”

“Dunkirk”

“Projeto Flórida”

“Corra!”

“Lady Bird – A Hora de Voar”

“The Post – A Guerra Secreta”

“A Forma Da Água”

“Três Anuncios Para Um Crime”

Melhor Direção

Guillermo del Toro, “A Forma Da Água”

Greta Gerwig, “Lady Bird – A Hora de Voar”

Martin McDonagh, “Três Anuncios Para Um Crime”

Christopher Nolan, “Dunkirk”

Luca Guadagnino, “Me Chame Pelo Seu Nome”

Jordan Peele, “Corra!”

Steven Spielberg, “The Post – A Guerra Secreta”

Melhor Ator

Timothée Chalamet, “Me Chame Pelo Seu Nome”

James Franco, “Artista Do Desastre”

Jake Gyllenhaal, “O Que Te Faz Mais Forte”

Tom Hanks, “The Post – A Guerra Secreta”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Corra!”

Daniel Day-Lewis, “Phantom Thread”

Gary Oldman, “O Destino De Uma Nação”

Melhor Atriz

Jessica Chastain, “A Grande Jogada”

Sally Hawkins, “A Forma Da Água”

Frances McDormand, “Três Anuncios Para Um Crime”

Margot Robbie, “Eu, Tonya”

Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird – A Hora de Voar”

Meryl Streep, “The Post – A Guerra Secreta”

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante

Willem Dafoe, “Projeto Flórida”

Armie Hammer, “Me Chame Pelo Seu Nome”

Richard Jenkins, “A Forma Da Água”

Sam Rockwell, “Três Anuncios Para Um Crime”

Patrick Stewart, “Logan”

Michael Stuhlbarg, “Me Chame Pelo Seu Nome”

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante

Mary J. Blige, “Mudbound”

Hong Chau, “Pequena Grande Vida”

Tiffany Haddish, “Viagem das Garotas”

Holly Hunter, “Doentes de Amor”

Allison Janney, “Eu, Tonya”

Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird – A Hora de Voar”

Octavia Spencer, “A Forma Da Água”

Melhor Atriz/Ator jovem

Mckenna Grace, “Um Laço De Amor”

Dafne Keen, “Logan”

Brooklynn Prince, “Projeto Flórida”

Millicent Simmonds, “Sem Fôlego”

Jacob Tremblay, “Extraordinário”

Melhor Elenco

“Dunkirk”

“Lady Bird – A Hora de Voar”

“Mudbound”

“The Post – A Guerra Secreta”

“Três Anuncios Para Um Crime”

Melhor Roteiro Adaptado

“Me Chame Pelo Seu Nome” (James Ivory)

“Artista Do Desastre” (Scott Neustadter, Michael H. Weber)

“Mudbound” (Virgil Williams and Dee Rees)

“A Grande Jogada” (Aaron Sorkin)

“Extraordinário” (Jack Thorne, Steve Conrad, Stephen Chbosky)

Melhor Roteiro Original

“Doentes de Amor” (Emily V. Gordon, Kumail Nanjiani)

“Corra!” (Jordan Peele)

“Lady Bird – A Hora de Voar” (Greta Gerwig)

“The Post – A Guerra Secreta” (Liz Hannah, Josh Singer)

“A Forma Da Água” (Guillermo del Toro, Vanessa Taylor)

“Três Anuncios Para Um Crime” (Martin McDonagh)

Melhor Fotografia

“Blade Runner 2049” (Roger Deakins)

“Me Chame Pelo Seu Nome” (Sayombhu Mukdeeprom)

“Dunkirk” (Hoyte van Hoytema)

“Mudbound” (Rachel Morrison)

“A Forma Da Água” (Dan Lausten)

Melhor Figurino

“A Bela e A Fera” (Jacqueline Durran)

“Blade Runner 2049” (Renée April)

“Phantom Thread” (Mark Bridges)

“A Forma Da Água” (Luis Sequeira)

“Mulher-Maravilha” (Lindy Hemming)

Melhor Edição

“Em Ritmo De Fuga” (Paul Machliss, Jonathan Amos)

“Blade Runner” (Joe Walker)

“Dunkirk” (Lee Smith)

“The Post – A Guerra Secreta” (Michael Kahn, Sarah Broshar)

“A Forma Da Água” (Sidney Wolinsky)

Melhor Cabelo E Maquiagem

“A Bela e A Fera”

“O Destino De Uma Nação”

“Eu, Tonya”

“A Forma Da Água”

“Extraordinário”

Melhor Design De Produção

“A Bela e A Fera” (Sarah Greenwood; Katie Spencer)

“Blade Runner 2049” (Dennis Gassner; Alessandra Querzola)

“Dunkirk” (Nathan Crowley; Gary Fettis)

“Murder on the Orient Express” (Jim Clay; Rebecca Alleway)

“Phantom Thread” (Mark Tildesley; Véronique Melery)

“A Forma Da Água” (Paul Denham Austerberry; Shane Vieau, Jeff Melvin)

Melhor Trilha Sonora

“Blade Runner 2049″ (Benjamin Wallfisch, Hans Zimmer”)

“O Destino De Uma Nação” (Dario Marianelli)

“Phantom Thread” (Jonny Greenwood)

“The Post – A Guerra Secreta” (John Williams)

“A Forma Da Água” (Alexandre Desplat)

Melhor Canção

“Evermore” de “A Bela e A Fera”

“Mystery of Love” de “Me Chame Pelo Seu Nome”

“Remember Me” de “Viva – A Vida é Uma Festa”

“Stand Up for Something” de “Marshall”

“This Is Me” de “O Rei Do Show”

Melhores Efeitos Visuais

“Blade Runner 2049”

“Dunkirk”

“A Forma Da Água”

“Thor: Ragnarok”

“O Planeta Dos Macacos: A Guerra”

“Mulher-Maravilha”

Melhor Animação

“The Breadwinner”

“Viva – A Vida é Uma Festa”

“Despicable Me 3”

“The Lego Batman Movie”

“Loving Vincent”

Melhor Filme De Ação

“Em Ritmo De Fuga”

“Logan”

“Thor: Ragnarok”

“O Planeta Dos Macacos: A Guerra”

“Mulher-Maravilha”

Melhor Filme De Comédia

“Doentes de Amor”

“Artista Do Desastre”

“Viagem das Garotas”

“Eu, Tonya”

“Lady Bird – A Hora de Voar”

Melhor Ator EmFilme De Comédia

Steve Carell, “A Guerra Dos Sexos”

James Franco, “Artista Do Desastre”

Chris Hemsworth, “Thor: Ragnarok”

Kumail Nanjiani, “Doentes de Amor”

Adam Sandler, “Os Meyerowitz – Família Não se Escolhe”

Melhor Atriz Em Filme De Comédia

Tiffany Haddish, “Viagem das Garotas”

Zoe Kazan, “Doentes de Amor”

Margot Robbie, “Eu, Tonya”

Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird – A Hora de Voar”

Emma Stone, “A Guerra Dos Sexos”

Melhor Filme de Ficção Científica ou Terror

“Blade Runner 2049”

“Corra!”

“It: A Coisa”

“A Forma Da Água”

Melhor Filme de Língua Estrangeira

“120 Batimentos Por Minuto”

“Uma Mulher Fantástica”

“First They Killed My Father”

“Em Pedaços”

“Rutan”

“Thelma”

Melhor Série de Drama

“American Gods” (Starz)

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“Game of Thrones” (HBO)

“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

“This Is Us” (NBC)

Melhor Ator Em Série De Drama

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Paul Giamatti, “Billions”

Freddie Highmore, “Bates Motel”

Ian McShane, “American Gods”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Liev Schreiber, “Ray Donovan”

Melhor Atriz Em Série De Drama

Caitriona Balfe, “Outlander”

Christine Baranski, “The Good Fight”

Claire Foy, “The Crown”

Tatiana Maslany, “Orphan Black”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Robin Wright, “House of Cards”

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante Em Série De Drama

Bobby Cannavale, “Mr. Robot”

Asia Kate Dillon, “Billions”

Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones”

David Harbour, “Stranger Things”

Delroy Lindo, “The Good Fight”

Michael McKean, “Better Call Saul”

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante Em Série De Drama

Gillian Anderson, “American Gods”

Emilia Clarke, “Game of Thrones”

Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Cush Jumbo, “The Good Fight”

Margo Martindale, “Sneaky Pete”

Chrissy Metz, “This Is Us”

Melhor Série De Comédia

“The Big Bang Theory” (CBS)

“Black-ish” (ABC)

“GLOW” (Netflix)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

“Modern Family” (ABC)

“Patriot” (Amazon)

Melhor Ator Em Série De Comédia

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”

Aziz Ansari, “Master of None”

Hank Azaria, “Brockmire”

Ted Danson, “The Good Place”

Thomas Middleditch, “Silicon Valley”

Randall Park, “Fresh Off the Boat”

Melhor Atriz Em Série De Comédia

Kristen Bell, “The Good Place”

Alison Brie, “GLOW”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Sutton Foster, “Younger”

Ellie Kemper, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

Constance Wu, “Fresh Off the Boat”

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante Em Série De Comédia

Tituss Burgess, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

Walton Goggins, “Vice Principals”

Sean Hayes, “Will & Grace”

Marc Maron, “GLOW”

Kumail Nanjiani, “Silicon Valley”

Ed O’Neill, “Modern Family”

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante Em Série De Comédia

Mayim Bialik, “The Big Bang Theory”

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Betty Gilpin, “GLOW”

Jenifer Lewis, “Black-ish”

Alessandra Mastronardi, “Master of None”

Rita Moreno, “One Day at a Time”

Melhor Minissérie ou Série Limitada

“American Vandal” (Netflix)

“Big Little Lies” (HBO)

“Fargo” (FX)

“Feud: Bette and Joan” (FX)

“Godless” (Netflix)

“The Long Road Home” (National Geographic)

Melhor Filme Para a TV

“Flint” (Lifetime)

“I Am Elizabeth Smart” (Lifetime)

“A Vida Imortal De Henrietta Lacks” (HBO)

“Sherlock: The Lying Detective” (PBS)

“O Mago Das Mentiras” (HBO)

Melhor Ator Em Filme Para TV Ou Minissérie

Jeff Daniels, “Godless”

Robert De Niro, “The Wizard of Lies”

Ewan McGregor, “Fargo”

Jack O’Connell, “Godless”

Evan Peters, “American Horror Story: Cult”

Bill Pullman, “The Sinner”

Jimmy Tatro, “American Vandal”

Melhor Atriz Em Filme Para TV Ou Minissérie

Jessica Biel, “The Sinner”

Alana Boden, “I Am Elizabeth Smart”

Carrie Coon, “Fargo”

Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies”

Jessica Lange, “Feud: Bette and Joan”

Reese Witherspoon, “Big Little Lies”

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante Em Filme Para TV Ou Minissérie

Johnny Flynn, “Genius”

Benito Martinez, “American Crime”

Alfred Molina, “Feud: Bette and Joan”

Alexander Skarsgård, “Big Little Lies”

David Thewlis, “Fargo”

Stanley Tucci, “Feud: Bette and Joan”

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante Em Filme Para TV Ou Minissérie

Judy Davis, “Feud: Bette and Joan”

Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies”

Jackie Hoffman, “Feud: Bette and Joan”

Regina King, “American Crime”

Michelle Pfeiffer, “The Wizard of Lies”

Mary Elizabeth Winstead, “Fargo”

Melhor Talk Show

“Ellen” (NBC)

“Harry” (Syndicated)

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (ABC)

“The Late Late Show with James Corden” (CBS)

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (NBC)

“Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” (Bravo)

Melhor Série Animada

“Archer” (FX)

“Bob’s Burgers” (Fox)

“BoJack Horseman” (Netflix)

“Danger & Eggs” (Amazon)

“Rick and Morty” (Adult Swim)

“The Simpsons” (Fox)

Melhor Reality Show Não-Estruturado

“Born This Way” (A&E)

“Ice Road Truckers” (History)

“Intervention” (A&E)

“Live PD” (A&E)

“Ride with Norman Reedus” (AMC)

“Teen Mom” (MTV)

Melhor Reality Show Estruturado

“The Carbonaro Effect” (truTV)

“Fixer Upper” (HGTV)

“The Profit” (CNBC)

“Shark Tank” (ABC)

“Undercover Boss” (CBS)

“Who Do You Think You Are?” (TLC)

Melhor Reality Show De Competição

“America’s Got Talent” (NBC)

“Chopped” (Food Network)

“Dancing with the Stars” (ABC)

“Projeto Flórida” (Lifetime)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)

“The Voice” (NBC)

Melhor Apresentador(a) Em Reality Show

Ted Allen, “Chopped”

Tyra Banks, “America’s Got Talent”

Tom Bergeron, “Dancing With the Stars”

Cat Deeley, “So You Think You Can Dance”

Joanna and Chip Gaines, “Fixer Upper”

RuPaul, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”