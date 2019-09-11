11 perfis de doguinhos no Instagram para seguir e melhorar o seu dia

Está passando por um dia ruim? Muita energia negativa rolando, muita coisa saindo dos trilhos? Nós sabemos que nem todo dia é um dia de glória, mas acalme-se! Sempre há um jeito de melhorar ao menos um pouquinho o seu dia. E o MdeMulher vai te ajudar com isso.
Quem não ama cãezinhos, né? Não tem como não se apaixonar com essas fofuras! No Instagram, existem milhares de perfis de doguinhos, cheios de fotos irresistíveis esperando a sua visita.
E, com isso, trouxemos hoje 11 dessas contas caninas para você cair na risada e colocar um sorriso no rosto. Algumas delas são bem famosas – até perfis verificados! – então provavelmente você já deve ter visto uma ou outra por aí rolando o seu feed.
Acesse sem moderação, vem!
Marnie The Dog
Every pup is born with the magical ability to help & heal humans in different ways. With effortlessness, dogs can comfort you & remind you that love is real, something Marnie has always done for me since adopting her. And some dogs take it a step further— our service dogs, therapy dogs, police dogs, and fire dogs work hard to help us hoomans every day. Basically, dogs are the best! Tune into @cwinthedark, a new show about the relationship between a girl & her service dog. Premieres Thursday, April 4th at 9/8c on the CW! #CWInTheDark #ZeroFsGiven #Sponsored
Maya Polar Bear
IT’S MAYA’S BIRTHDAY 💝🎉🧁 _ I can’t believe that she’s already 3 years old. Time really flies. I got her when she was 11 weeks old. She was so smol and just looked like a little polar bear, that’s why I named this page Mayapolarbear. My heart melted and I almost died from her cuteness the first time I met her. I’ll protect her at any cost!!! 🥺💕 – . FULL Birthday Video (14:01) on YouTube 💖 Link in bio @mayapolarbear
Doug The Pug
Bob & Marley
Bom dia! Marley acordou melhor e já até posou pra foto! Agora patas unidas para sempre numa lembrança da @forma.amor e @petassistencia #goldenretriever #goldenretrievers #dogs #dogsofinstagram #pets #petstagram #instapet #instagram #instagrammers #goldensofinsta #petlovers
Passando pra lembrar que hoje temos encontro marcado com os seguidores das 12:00 às 14:00 no quiosque da @petbamboo no @shoppingcidadesp e às 14:00 vamos sair pra uma cãominhada pela Paulista! Vem fazer farra com a gente!! 🎉 #petbamboo #sigaessapegadaverde #paulista #avenidapaulista #vejasp #paulistaavenue #sampa #sp #dogs #dogsofinstagram #pets #petstagram #instagram #instagrammers #dogstyle
Tim Maia
Jolene The Dolly Doodle
I was left alone while Gipper went to the groomer and lost. my. noodle. (Volume up👆🏼) . . . . #jolene #labradoodle #doggroomer #australianlabradoodle #dogoftheday #dogsofinsta #fluffy #nervousdog #talkingdog #dogvideo #theellenshow #thedodo #buzzfeedanimals #petsmart #doggo #puppylove #puppy #instadog #pupstagram #mixedbreed #thatface #labradoodlesofinstagram #cutedog #weratedogs #woof #hyper #influencer #bff
As a full time bathroom attendant, I supervise all transactions with back up supplies. 🧻👀 . . . . . #jolene #labradoodle #doodletales #ohmydog #buzzfeedanimals #australianlabradoodle #dogslife #puppyeyes #dogoftheday #dogsofinsta #instadog #doggo #theellenshow #thedodo #marthastewartpets #charmin #ginger #thatface #lol #barstoolsports #bathroomhumor #potty #mixedbreed #workingdogs #colorado #enjoythego #dogmodel #influencer @charmin
Estopinha Rossi
Viajar é bom, mas voltar pra casa na minha camica e as meias do papis é bom demaissssssss!! Mas se tomar alguns cuidados, uma viagem com seu pet pode ser inesquecível: ele tem que estar protegido, o destino tem que ser pet friendly pra gente também se divertir e o cãozinho tem que estar com plaquinha de identificação SEMPRE! Fácil né?? PARTIUUUU #Ué #CadêAsFérias #QUE
Penelope The Goose
It’s Saturday!! You know what that means?!!! Time to Party!!!!! Aaaand by party I mean take naps! . . Thank you @alexandbeeshop for gifting me this reversible bandana! . . . Photo description for accessibility: Penelope is a small seal and white Italian Greyhound. In this picture her ears are out. She has a big Saturday smile on her face! She is wearing a black bandanna patterned with flowers and sugar skulls. . . . #italiangreyhound #iggy #iggys #iggies #iggysofinstagram #iggiesoftheworld #longdog #sighthound #sighthounds #sighthoundsofinstagram #greyhound #greyhounds #greyhoundsofinstagram #italiangreyhounds #italiangreyhoundsofinstagram #doggo #smiledog #smilingdog #piccololevrieroitaliano #galgo #galgoitaliano #イタグレ #dailyfluff #itsaniggything
“I have enough clothes and accessories now” said Penelope NEVER!!!! . . Ruffle Tee by @duds4buds . . . . Photo description for accessibility: Penelope is a small seal and white Italian Greyhound. In this picture she is wearing a white, yellow and pink ruffled top. She has a yellow collar on with silver studs and pink heart sunglasses on. She is looking sassy indeed! . . . #dogfashion #dogfashionista #italiangreyhound #italiangreyhounds #italiangreyhoundsofinstagram #iggy #iggylove #iggys #iggysofinstagram #sighthound #sighthounds #sighthoundsofinstagram #galgo #galgoitaliano #galgolove #greyhound #greyhounds #greyhoundsofinstagram #doggo #windhund #windspiel #piccololevrieroitaliano #イタグレパピー #イタグレ
Kevin The Shiba
It’s getting a bit cold out, keep your noggin snug ❄️🧣 _______________________________ ✿ ✿ ✿ ________________________________ #Shiba #Shibainu #Puppy #ShibaPuppy #ShibaDog #ShibasofInstagram #ShibaInuPuppy #ShibaInstagram #Cute #Japanese #Dog #Doge #ShibaLove #ShibaLovers #DogsOfInstagram #DogsCorner #ShibaInuPuppy #Cold #Beanie
You have food!?? 🍖🍗 ___________________________________ 📸: @darkdolan _______________________________ ✿ ✿ ✿ ________________________________ #Shiba #Shibainu #Puppy #ShibaPuppy #ShibaDog #ShibasofInstagram #ShibaInuPuppy #ShibaInstagram #Cute #Japanese #Dog #Doge #ShibaLove #ShibaLovers #DogsOfInstagram #DogsCorner #ShibaInuPuppy #Food