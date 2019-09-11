Assine
11 perfis de doguinhos no Instagram para seguir e melhorar o seu dia

Tá passando por um dia ruim? Relaxa, nós vamos te ajudar a melhorá-lo com esses pets fofinhos.

Por Fernando Gomes
access_time 11 set 2019, 18h03 - Publicado em 11 set 2019, 18h00
Perfis de cãezinhos

 (@jiffpom/Instagram/Reprodução)

Está passando por um dia ruim? Muita energia negativa rolando, muita coisa saindo dos trilhos? Nós sabemos que nem todo dia é um dia de glória, mas acalme-se! Sempre há um jeito de melhorar ao menos um pouquinho o seu dia. E o MdeMulher vai te ajudar com isso.

Quem não ama cãezinhos, né? Não tem como não se apaixonar com essas fofuras! No Instagram, existem milhares de perfis de doguinhos, cheios de fotos irresistíveis esperando a sua visita.

E, com isso, trouxemos hoje 11 dessas contas caninas para você cair na risada e colocar um sorriso no rosto. Algumas delas são bem famosas – até perfis verificados! – então provavelmente você já deve ter visto uma ou outra por aí rolando o seu feed.

Acesse sem moderação, vem!

Marnie The Dog

View this post on Instagram

Tis the season to eat lollies

A post shared by Marnie The Dog (@marniethedog) on

Maya Polar Bear

Doug The Pug

View this post on Instagram

“Grill Master P.U.G” -Doug

A post shared by Doug The Pug (@itsdougthepug) on

View this post on Instagram

What going to college is actually like

A post shared by Doug The Pug (@itsdougthepug) on

Bob & Marley

Tim Maia

Jolene The Dolly Doodle

Estopinha Rossi

Penelope The Goose

View this post on Instagram

It’s Saturday!! You know what that means?!!! Time to Party!!!!! Aaaand by party I mean take naps! . . Thank you @alexandbeeshop for gifting me this reversible bandana! . . . Photo description for accessibility: Penelope is a small seal and white Italian Greyhound. In this picture her ears are out. She has a big Saturday smile on her face! She is wearing a black bandanna patterned with flowers and sugar skulls. . . . #italiangreyhound #iggy #iggys #iggies #iggysofinstagram #iggiesoftheworld #longdog #sighthound #sighthounds #sighthoundsofinstagram #greyhound #greyhounds #greyhoundsofinstagram #italiangreyhounds #italiangreyhoundsofinstagram #doggo #smiledog #smilingdog #piccololevrieroitaliano #galgo #galgoitaliano #イタグレ #dailyfluff #itsaniggything

A post shared by Penelope The Goose (@penelope_goose) on

View this post on Instagram

“I have enough clothes and accessories now” said Penelope NEVER!!!! . . Ruffle Tee by @duds4buds . . . . Photo description for accessibility: Penelope is a small seal and white Italian Greyhound. In this picture she is wearing a white, yellow and pink ruffled top. She has a yellow collar on with silver studs and pink heart sunglasses on. She is looking sassy indeed! . . . #dogfashion #dogfashionista #italiangreyhound #italiangreyhounds #italiangreyhoundsofinstagram #iggy #iggylove #iggys #iggysofinstagram #sighthound #sighthounds #sighthoundsofinstagram #galgo #galgoitaliano #galgolove #greyhound #greyhounds #greyhoundsofinstagram #doggo #windhund #windspiel #piccololevrieroitaliano #イタグレパピー #イタグレ

A post shared by Penelope The Goose (@penelope_goose) on

Kevin The Shiba

Jiff Pom

View this post on Instagram

💗

A post shared by jiffpom (@jiffpom) on

View this post on Instagram

💗

A post shared by jiffpom (@jiffpom) on

Dean The Basset

View this post on Instagram

it’s monday, we’ll get through this together! 🐶🐻

A post shared by Dean (@deanthebasset) on

