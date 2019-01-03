Assine
As bonecas hiper-realistas desse artista vão te deixar de queixo caído

O trabalho do americano Cyguy é muito incrível.

Por Júlia Warken
access_time 3 jan 2019, 22h12 - Publicado em 3 jan 2019, 21h57

 (@cyguy83/Instagram)

Um artista americano, que se apresenta como Cyguy, dedica seu talento a fazer bonecas que são réplicas hiper-realistas de pessoas famosas. E o trabalho do cara realmente impressiona.

Ele mostra suas bonecas através do Instagram e também as vende no Ebay. Por lá encontramos uma réplica da Madonna no clipe de “Material Girl”. A peça custa mil dólares, o que equivale a 3,8 mil reais. E a Madonna, por sinal, é a maior fonte de inspiração do Cyguy. O artista já fez diversas versões dela.

Confira aqui o trabalho impressionante de Cyguy:

