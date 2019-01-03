As bonecas hiper-realistas desse artista vão te deixar de queixo caído

Um artista americano, que se apresenta como Cyguy, dedica seu talento a fazer bonecas que são réplicas hiper-realistas de pessoas famosas. E o trabalho do cara realmente impressiona.
Ele mostra suas bonecas através do Instagram e também as vende no Ebay. Por lá encontramos uma réplica da Madonna no clipe de “Material Girl”. A peça custa mil dólares, o que equivale a 3,8 mil reais. E a Madonna, por sinal, é a maior fonte de inspiração do Cyguy. O artista já fez diversas versões dela.
Confira aqui o trabalho impressionante de Cyguy:
View this post on Instagram
NEW! ⚜️Janet Jackson⚜️doll I made from her 1997 music video, “I get Lonely” ! #janet #janetjackson #icon #jackson #gayicon #doll #gaystagram #cyguy #cyguy83 #barbiedoll #barbiestyle #glamour #90s #ooak #ooakdoll #customdoll #repaint #repaintdoll #dollart #artist #thevelvetrope #legend #dudeswithdolls #gay #dollstagram
View this post on Instagram
💋YOU BETTER WORK💋NEW! Doll I made of the one and only @rupaulofficial from @rupaulsdragrace #drag #doll #rupaul #rupaulsdragrace #dragrace #gayicon #cyguy83 #gaystagram #cyguy #dolls #repaintdoll #repaint #ooak #barbiedoll #glam #ooakdoll #glamazon #yas #custom #glamour #gay icon #queen #dragqueen #glamour #insta
View this post on Instagram
NEW! ✨Emma Watson as Hermione Granger✨ 1/6 figure / doll from the HARRY POTTER movies! #hermione #hermionegranger #ooakdoll #harrypotter #emmawatson #ooak #onesixth #repaint #repaintdoll #customfigure #customdoll #cyguy #cyguy83 #ebay #figurerepaint #starace #gayicon #gaystagram #figure #barbiedoll #barbiestyle #hp
View this post on Instagram
GOOD MORNING CHARLIE!✨ NEW! Farrah Fawcett Doll I made as Jill Monroe from the Classic TV show, “Charlie’s Angels” #farrahfawcett #farrah #farrahdoll #charliesangels #doll #dolls #dollstagram #dollart #cyguy83 #cyguy #gayicon #jillmonroe #repaint #retrodoll #repaintdoll #ooak #ooakdoll #gaystagram #custom #cusomdoll #barbiedoll #classictv #glamour #hair #barbiestyle
View this post on Instagram
✨MORE MORE MORE! ✨ NEW! Madonna doll I made from the 1990 film, “DICK TRACY” Singing “More” @madonna #madonna #dolls #dollstagram #doll #ooakdoll #ooak #gaystagram #gayicon #madonnafans #madonnadoll #madonnafamily #cyguy #cyguy83 #repaint #custom #repaintdoll #customdoll #barbiedoll #barbiestyle #glam #dicktracy #breathless #mob #breathlessmahoney #gay #slay #slayqueen #icon
View this post on Instagram
✨RETURN of the KING✨ NEW! David Bowie as Jareth doll from the movie, “Labyrinth” #davidbowie #jareth #jareththegoblinking #labyrinth #80s #doll #dolls #dollart #gayicon #barbiedoll #barbiestyle #repaint #retrodoll #dollstagram #muppets #onesixthscale #gaystagram #custom #customdoll #cyguy #cyguy83 #ziggystardust #bowie #dancemagicdance #ooak #ooakdoll #androgynous
View this post on Instagram
⭐️NEW! ⭐️Madonna doll I made from her iconic 1983 music video, “Lucky Star” #madonna #madonnadoll #madonna80s #madonnafans #cyguy #cyguy83 #doll #dolls #dollstagram #dudeswithdolls #custom #customdoll #barbiedoll #barbiestyle #glamour #80sfashion #retro #repaint #repaintdoll #luckystar #onesixth #glam #80smakeup #gayicon