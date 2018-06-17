A gente já mostrou algumas vezes que, mesmo em condições adversas, alguns casais não deixam o sonho de trocar alianças morrer por nada nesse mundo. Exemplo: você se lembra dos noivos que se casaram mesmo com um ciclone acontecendo? Ou então, dos pais que decidiram celebrar o matrimônio na UTI, só para ficar bem pertinho da filha prematura?
Pois bem, mais uma história nessa linha rolou no sábado passado (9), no estado do Colorado (EUA). É que o casal Sara e Michael Kramer, natural de Fort Collins, teve uma surpresa nada agradável no dia do casamento.
Eles já tinham tudo planejado há meses: espaço da festa alugado, decoração prontinha, buffet de comidas contratado… quando o impensável aconteceu: eles receberam a notícia de que um incêndio, que começou no sudoeste do estado, poderia ameaçar gravemente a segurança da cerimônia do casal – eles iriam celebrar a união ao norte de Durango, uma outra cidade do Colorado.
A solução, em meio ao possível caos, não foi cancelar a festa – muito pelo contrário. Sara e Michael, de última hora, foram forçados a transferir o evento para a casa de um parente próximo. Por ser mais afastada do local original, a residência ficava em uma localização segura, longe do fogo. Lá, eles finalmente puderam realizar o matrimônio, sem maiores problemas.
Porém, depois que tudo terminou, os noivos saíram para a rua, tentando enxergar algum resquício do desastre natural que, infelizmente, acabou destruindo parte de uma floresta da vizinhança. O que eles viram foi uma grande chama, que não parecia ter fim.
Foi aí que Alexi Hubbell, o fotógrafo responsável por clicar Sara e Michael no grande dia, teve a ideia de usar a cena, meio apocalíptica, a seu favor.
O resultado foi um ensaio de cair o queixo, com algumas fotos como esta:
“É muito louco como algo tão devastador, assustador e perigoso pode ser tão lindo à distância”, disse o fotógrafo, em tradução livre para o The Denver Channel.
I want to give a huge thank you to the fire fighters on the ground trying to contain this thing! Sara and Michael were supposed to be married at Cascade Village but had to change venues to a family home on CR 250 at the last minute. I know the crews out there are working extremely hard to protect this valley and the homes in it, including the one we were at last night. From all of us at Alexi Hubbell Photography and the entire Carver, Kramer, and McLaughlin families, thank you for your service! Please spread the word that Durango and Silverton depend on tourist dollars in the summertime to survive. Those downtowns are not threatened by the fire and need your business! Monetary donations are being accepted by the Community Foundation Serving Southwest Colorado for their Community Emergency Relief Fund. Checks can be mailed to the Community Foundation Serving Southwest Colorado; P.O. Box 1673; Durango, CO 81302.By PayPal or credit card at the foundation’s website. Please see the @durango_herald for more information on how you can support firefighters and evacuees. #416fire. Hair and makeup: @hairfusiondgo Gown:@justinalexander @thebridalcollection
Primeiro o casal ficou chateado por ter de mudar o lugar do casamento, mas logo percebeu que a real preocupação não tinha nada a ver com eles, mas sim com aqueles que tiveram de evacuar suas casas, ou até as perderam devido ao incêndio. Até mesmo o tio do noivo teve de sair da festa, para monitorar as chamas junto com a equipe de busca e resgate da cidade.
Mesmo com todos os acontecimentos desagradáveis, o casal se considera grato por estar vivo e poder comemorar a nova trajetória a dois. Sara, a noiva, fez um post em seu Instagram, onde agradeceu aos bombeiros por terem deixado a comunidade da cidade segura, e pediu doações a quem estivesse disposto a ajudar:
We are in absolute awe of our friends, family, photographer, and vendors who made this incredible wedding come to life. The 416 fire forced us to change venues last minute and it was a little hectic. Thank you to the firefighters working hard to keep the Durango community safe, we are so grateful. What an unbelievable weekend. Please consider donating to the community! Monetary donations are being accepted by the Community Foundation Serving Southwest Colorado for their Community Emergency Relief Fund. Checks can be mailed to the Community Foundation Serving Southwest Colorado; P.O. Box 1673; Durango, CO 81302.By PayPal or credit card at the foundation’s website. Please see the @durango_herald for more information on how you can support firefighters and evacuees. Durango and Silverton are incredible places to visit and are still open for business! Our guests came from around the country for our wedding and had fun rafting the Animas River, hiking, enjoying delicious food from the many restaurants in town, biking to breweries, exploring down town shops, and staying in some unique historic hotels. Support these communities in need! @alexihubbellphotography #durango #416fire #durangowedding #silverton Gown: @justinalexander @thebridalcollection Suit: @theblacktu Haid and Makeup: @hairfusiondgo
Ainda na entrevista que deu ao Denver Channel, o fotógrafo completou:
“Eu espero que toda vez que eles [Sara e Michael] passarem por alguma dificuldade em seu relacionamento, olhem para essas fotos do casamento e pensem: ‘Então, nós passamos por isso. Tinha uma floresta gigante pegando foto logo atrás de nós e nós sobrevivemos, logo a gente é capaz de sobreviver a qualquer coisa”.