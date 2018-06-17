I want to give a huge thank you to the fire fighters on the ground trying to contain this thing! Sara and Michael were supposed to be married at Cascade Village but had to change venues to a family home on CR 250 at the last minute. I know the crews out there are working extremely hard to protect this valley and the homes in it, including the one we were at last night. From all of us at Alexi Hubbell Photography and the entire Carver, Kramer, and McLaughlin families, thank you for your service! Please spread the word that Durango and Silverton depend on tourist dollars in the summertime to survive. Those downtowns are not threatened by the fire and need your business! Monetary donations are being accepted by the Community Foundation Serving Southwest Colorado for their Community Emergency Relief Fund. Checks can be mailed to the Community Foundation Serving Southwest Colorado; P.O. Box 1673; Durango, CO 81302.By PayPal or credit card at the foundation’s website. Please see the @durango_herald for more information on how you can support firefighters and evacuees. #416fire. Hair and makeup: @hairfusiondgo Gown:@justinalexander @thebridalcollection

