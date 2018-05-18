Assine
Essas pilotas maravilhosas estão fazendo o maior sucesso no Instagram

Conheça seis pilotas de avião para seguir já!

Por Júlia Warken
access_time 18 maio 2018, 12h59

 (@pilotmaria/Instagram)

A maioria das pessoas nunca teve a oportunidade de ouvir uma voz feminina no alto falante do avião naquele momento clássico em que o piloto dá as boas vindas aos passageiros. Infelizmente, o número de mulheres pilotando aeronaves ainda é pequeno, mas aos poucos mais e mais pilotas estão ganhando espaço nessa área.

E se depender dessas seis maravilhosas que estão fazendo sucesso no Instagram, quem sabe ainda mais garotas se aventurem no ramo. Vale a pena seguir as pilotas Alejandra Manriquez,Eser Aksan Erdogan,Eva Claire Marseille,Lindy KatsMaria Pettersson Maria Fagerström – mas prepare-se para morrer de vontade de viajar pelo mundo. 

Veja também

A sueca Maria Pettersson é, de longe, a pilota mais superstar de todas. Com 466 mil seguidores, não é exagero dizer que Maria é uma verdadeira influencer. Também dá para acompanhar ela pelo YouTube e através de um blog de lifestyle que leva seu nome.

E olha que coincidência: tem outra Maria sueca nessa lista! Maria Fagerström é quase tão badalada quanto sua xará – são 388 mil seguidores no Insta – e também tem um blog de lifestyle que leva seu nome. Além disso, as duas são melhores amigas!

Ok so I have something on my mind I’d like to share with you. As a reply to the one comment I received stating that I was only seeking attention when using the hashtag #femalepilot and that it was all wrong because it separates male and female pilots. ⠀ ⠀ Yes. It is about attention. It has always been about attention. The sole purpose of using hashtags is to reach out, to become discoverable and get people’s attention. It’s not about separating male and female pilots but to inform and spread that we are here too, and we matter. Of all commercial pilots in the world 95% are male. There are so few females pilots out there BUT our number is slowly so growing! Which is great! But it’s up to us women to keep the female pilot trend alive or any other female power trend for that matter. And we’ll only do so by continue talking about it, to make our voices heard and inspire others. If I get to reach out to more people by using a single hashtag on social media, then that matters too. Because women rock, and we should continue to spread any message and use ANY hashtag that brings people’s attention to that. #FemalePilot #WomensDay

A post shared by MARIA FAGERSTRÖM (@mariathepilot) on

A holandesa Eser Aksan Erdogan ama postar fotos de tirar o fôlego em lugares belíssimos. Ela realmente sabe aproveitar o melhor da profissão de pilota! Seu perfil tem 127 mil seguidores.

Lindy Kats também é holandesa e, pelo Insta, dá para ver que ela ama pegar praia. A pilota tem um canal no YouTube em que mostra suas experiências na profissão. O perfil dela no Instagram soma 125 mil seguidores.

Alejandra Manriquez é a única não européia dentre as pilotas que fazem sucesso no Insta. Ela é mexicana e ama esportes. Sua conta tem 22 mil seguidores.

It was about time! ✈️😉 Have a Great day !!! ☀️

A post shared by Alejandra Manriquez 🇲🇽 (@pilot_babywingz) on

Once upon a time we all were little boys and girls with big dreams and that should never stop! We should always keep dreaming and chasing the stars, that’s one of the main reasons why we are here! 🤗❤️ This beautiful girls made me feel inspired!/ Hubo una vez que todos fuimos pequeños niños y niñas con grandes sueños y eso nunca debe acabar! Siempre deberíamos seguir soñando y persiguiendo las estrellas, esa es una de las principales razones por las que estamos aquí! 🤗❤️ Estás hermosas nenas me hacen sentir inspirada! . . . . . #dreams #inspiration #pilotgirl #kids #aviation #love #aircraft #askandyoushallreceive #keepitup #flyhigh #instagood #picoftheday #motivation #fly #pilot #makeithappen #blessed #grateful #cute #expo

A post shared by Alejandra Manriquez 🇲🇽 (@pilot_babywingz) on

Eva Claire Marseille soma 105 mil seguidores no Instagram e também é possível saber mais sobre a vida dela como pilota através de seu site. Ela é holandesa e atualmente mora em Hong Kong.

When you're in perfect balance with someone 💙 @brianteuwen

A post shared by Eva ✈️ Pilot (@flywitheva) on

 

