Essas pilotas maravilhosas estão fazendo o maior sucesso no Instagram

A maioria das pessoas nunca teve a oportunidade de ouvir uma voz feminina no alto falante do avião naquele momento clássico em que o piloto dá as boas vindas aos passageiros. Infelizmente, o número de mulheres pilotando aeronaves ainda é pequeno, mas aos poucos mais e mais pilotas estão ganhando espaço nessa área.
E se depender dessas seis maravilhosas que estão fazendo sucesso no Instagram, quem sabe ainda mais garotas se aventurem no ramo. Vale a pena seguir as pilotas Alejandra Manriquez,Eser Aksan Erdogan,Eva Claire Marseille,Lindy Kats, Maria Pettersson e Maria Fagerström – mas prepare-se para morrer de vontade de viajar pelo mundo.
A sueca Maria Pettersson é, de longe, a pilota mais superstar de todas. Com 466 mil seguidores, não é exagero dizer que Maria é uma verdadeira influencer. Também dá para acompanhar ela pelo YouTube e através de um blog de lifestyle que leva seu nome.
‘I believe that if you are really interested in something and you want to learn, and you have the passion for it – you can learn anything’ 👊 👊 Quote from a Q&A YouTube video that I just posted (YouTube.com/pilotmaria) Kirsty and I recorded it when we were in Dubai in February, I’m so sorry for the delay (it’s just been a busy couple of months, but I’m back on track now….almost 😉) apology for the poor sound quality, it was windy, I’m considering to get a microphone for next time ✌️ ✌️ #vlog #vlogger #youtube #youtuber #pilotlife #flyaway
Happy Monday all 🔆 I don’t have my own airplane (gosh I don’t even have a car at the moment 😆) but I’m pretty sure that if I did, it would be covered in half a million flowers, like this life-size version @emirates Airbus 380 in Miracle Garden – Dubai. Ready for take off? New week, new beginnings ❤️ 🌸 🌸 @mydubai Dress from @threefloor #miraclegarden #flowers #travelgram #summerdress #threefloor #ootd #summer #motivationmonday 🌸
E olha que coincidência: tem outra Maria sueca nessa lista! Maria Fagerström é quase tão badalada quanto sua xará – são 388 mil seguidores no Insta – e também tem um blog de lifestyle que leva seu nome. Além disso, as duas são melhores amigas!
Ok so I have something on my mind I’d like to share with you. As a reply to the one comment I received stating that I was only seeking attention when using the hashtag #femalepilot and that it was all wrong because it separates male and female pilots. ⠀ ⠀ Yes. It is about attention. It has always been about attention. The sole purpose of using hashtags is to reach out, to become discoverable and get people’s attention. It’s not about separating male and female pilots but to inform and spread that we are here too, and we matter. Of all commercial pilots in the world 95% are male. There are so few females pilots out there BUT our number is slowly so growing! Which is great! But it’s up to us women to keep the female pilot trend alive or any other female power trend for that matter. And we’ll only do so by continue talking about it, to make our voices heard and inspire others. If I get to reach out to more people by using a single hashtag on social media, then that matters too. Because women rock, and we should continue to spread any message and use ANY hashtag that brings people’s attention to that. #FemalePilot #WomensDay
A holandesa Eser Aksan Erdogan ama postar fotos de tirar o fôlego em lugares belíssimos. Ela realmente sabe aproveitar o melhor da profissão de pilota! Seu perfil tem 127 mil seguidores.
Go explore the world and create memories instead of buying more stuff you don’t actually need! Experiences make us happier than possessions. 🌍 the purchase of that new IPad, purse or new car, which seem so important at the time, are forgotten within months. Here is my favorite quote ⬇️ Happiness is never found in materialistic things; it exists in things that cannot be physically possessed. Therefore, happiness is priceless. It can never be purchased. Love is happiness. – Ellen J. Barrier Remember that and go book that trip, dinner or spend more time with the people that matter to you. 💕
Lindy Kats também é holandesa e, pelo Insta, dá para ver que ela ama pegar praia. A pilota tem um canal no YouTube em que mostra suas experiências na profissão. O perfil dela no Instagram soma 125 mil seguidores.
As a pilot it is very important to take care of your eyes, so I wear sunglasses that protect my vision and these @Randolph.USA frames help me do that in style! On the website I got to customize my very own Randolphs in the way I liked them and of course I went for their typical Aviator type of glasses! #myRandolphs #flying #pilot #sunglasses #sponsored #ad
Favorite outdoor activity (except for flying)? Swimming! Living in Sicily allows me to explore the sea whenever I want! I love to snorkel and see fishes and rocks underneath the water. Can’t wait for summer to come and try out my new @splitgadgets GoPro dome port (giveaway will come)! #snorkeling #underwater #diving #explore #travel #sicily #fish #pilotlindyphotochallenge Day 12!
Alejandra Manriquez é a única não européia dentre as pilotas que fazem sucesso no Insta. Ela é mexicana e ama esportes. Sua conta tem 22 mil seguidores.
Once upon a time we all were little boys and girls with big dreams and that should never stop! We should always keep dreaming and chasing the stars, that’s one of the main reasons why we are here! 🤗❤️ This beautiful girls made me feel inspired!/ Hubo una vez que todos fuimos pequeños niños y niñas con grandes sueños y eso nunca debe acabar! Siempre deberíamos seguir soñando y persiguiendo las estrellas, esa es una de las principales razones por las que estamos aquí! 🤗❤️ Estás hermosas nenas me hacen sentir inspirada! . . . . . #dreams #inspiration #pilotgirl #kids #aviation #love #aircraft #askandyoushallreceive #keepitup #flyhigh #instagood #picoftheday #motivation #fly #pilot #makeithappen #blessed #grateful #cute #expo
Eva Claire Marseille soma 105 mil seguidores no Instagram e também é possível saber mais sobre a vida dela como pilota através de seu site. Ela é holandesa e atualmente mora em Hong Kong.
🎉🥂🍾 My best wishes for the new year for you all!! Wish you a great celebration – We just found the typical Dutch nye ‘oliebollen’ pastries 😜 So excited to start 2018 in Hong Kong, and to be out on the B747 soon! No time to waste: training continues early morning of January 1st 😂😉#nye#oliebollen#sunnyhongkong