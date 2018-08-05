Esse Golden imitando a Madonna é a melhor coisa que você verá hoje

Sabe aqueles doguinhos que se prestam a dar uma de modelo e rendem as melhores fotos da vida? Assim é o Golden Retriever Max, pet do renomado fotógrafo Vincent Flouret.
Recentemente, Vincent se dedicou a fazer uma série de fotos em que Max imita fotos icônicas da Madonna e o resultado é maravilhoso. O trabalho foi batizado de “Maxdona” e está fazendo o maior sucesso na Instagram.
E será que a própria Madonna já está sabendo dessa zoeira toda? Imagina o quão incrível um encontro entre os dois!
