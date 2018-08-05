Assine
Esse Golden imitando a Madonna é a melhor coisa que você verá hoje

O fotógrafo Vincent Flouret e seu cachorro Max estão fazendo o maior sucesso com um projeto intitulado "Maxdonna".

Sabe aqueles doguinhos que se prestam a dar uma de modelo e rendem as melhores fotos da vida? Assim é o Golden Retriever Max, pet do renomado fotógrafo Vincent Flouret.

Recentemente, Vincent se dedicou a fazer uma série de fotos em que Max imita fotos icônicas da Madonna e o resultado é maravilhoso. O trabalho foi batizado de “Maxdona” e está fazendo o maior sucesso na Instagram.

E será que a própria Madonna já está sabendo dessa zoeira toda? Imagina o quão incrível um encontro entre os dois!

Dear followers, Max & I received so much love from you since we’ve posted the “Hung up” series that here’s another pic from the upcoming exhibition, as a gift to thank you. MERCI for all the kind messages!!! ❤️❤️❤️ Max & Vincent. ‘MAXDONNA – MATERIAL GIRL’ My beloved dog giving his best as if @madonna shot by Mary Lambert on her “Material girl” music video. This photo and others will be shown in Arles, July 2nd – August 16th as part of my “MAXDONNA” exhibition at @lagencearlesienne Very limited signed prints will be sold and all benefits will be donated to Madonna’s charity @raisingmalawi 📷 by me ©️ Vincent Flouret. Paris, 2018. #Maxdonna #materialgirl #madonna #tribute #charity #exhibition #arles2018 #art #photography #home #love #happiness #vincentflouret

