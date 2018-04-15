Esses amigos peludos vivem viajando e as fotos são muito surreais

A cachorro Henry e o gato Baloo estão fazendo o maior sucesso no Instagram e basta olhar o perfil deles por dois segundos para entender o motivo. Depois de serem adotados pelo casal Cynthia e Andre, eles se tornaram mochileiros de respeito e estão sempre na estrada. O cenário preferido dos quatro são as montanhas, o que é um prato cheio para quem mora no estado do Colorado, nos Estados Unidos.
E, além da sorte de encontrar dois parceiros de viagem muito especiais, Cynthia e Andre também têm um dom incrível para a fotografia. Sério, é uma imagem mais linda do que a outra e dá vontade de colocar a mochila nas costas o quanto antes!
O perfil dos pets – que inicialmente era só do Henry – já conta com quase 570 mil seguidores e algumas fotos ultrapassam com folga os 100 mil likes. Dá só uma olhada nas nossas favoritas:
Earth Day is right around the corner, April 22, and we are all pretty excited! We have partnered up with @sierraclub to celebrate this special day by getting outside and hiking in our corner of the world, Colorado, and there are two ways YOU can help! • • 1. Get outside on Earth Day in your corner of the world (it’s a Sunday y’all!) and help raise funds for our planet. When you raise $30 for your Earth Day adventure, you get an exclusive Earth Day T-Shirt! Just click the link in my bio, click join our group, and get started! I am so excited to see where your corner of the world is on this amazing planet! • 2. Donate directly to my group/Earth Day adventure. • • GIVEAWAYS: (swipe to see all giveaway items + Earth Day shirts) 1. The first person to donate to my personal group/adventure will win the “Doing Good by Nature” T-Shirt. 2. The first person to create their own group and raise $50 will win the Klean Kanteen Water Bottle. 3. The first person to create their own group and raise $150 will win both the T-shirt and water bottle. We hope you get outside to celebrate Earth Day! • Sierra Club was founded by the legendary John Muir and is the largest grassroots environmental organization. They do a lot of things to protect our planet, but my personal favorite is that they have protected 250 million acres of land so far. We only have one planet, so let’s protect it. #EveryCorner #EarthDay #TeamSierra • Sierraclub.org/henry