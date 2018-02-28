Assine
20 antes e depois de cachorros adotados que vão fazer você sorrir

A partir de uma TAG, as pessoas estão compartilhando como só fez bem para seus bichinhos a adoção.

Por Isabela Villa
28 fev 2018

 (@rosieposiepit/Instagram)

A adoção de animais de estimação é uma das coisas mais bonitas de todas, você salva um animalzinho e ganha um melhor amigo para todos os momentos. E, no Instagram, a partir de algumas TAGS, como #antesedepoisdaadoção, algumas pessoas estão mostrando como essa troca é muito benéfica para os os bichinhos – é nítido!

Compartilhando suas histórias, as pessoas estão mostrando como com bons cuidados, todos os animais podem ser felizes em um novo lar, e além de tudo, mostra que sempre há esperança para aqueles que adotaram um bichinho doente. Adotar é tudo de bom!

Olha só que lindo!

1. Piper

2. Skooby-Doo

3. Jack

Everyone thought I was crazy the night I stood outside the bar crying after seeing this poor boy completely broken. I think they sort of figured he wasn’t worth the effort. I pleaded with them to let him survive where he was at another day so I could have enough time to make arrangements for him. Luckily I was dating a man at the time who already knew where this was going and immediately offered me a helping hand. I showed up the next day and lured him in with sandwich meat. Loaded him up, brought him home to a very upset mother, and we immediately began washing and clipping him. The first photo shows our day 1 post bathed and de-matted. The others our journey with him. Multiple weekly baths and hundreds and hundreds of dollars later we have a very healthy Jack! He has turned into such a warm, loving puppy (who loves to smile) we are so lucky to have him and that he found us that night. #whywerescue #smilingjack #loveneverfails #beforeandafter #beforeandafteradoption #rescuedogsofinstagram #rescuedog #grateful

A post shared by Lexy Turner (@lexyleanne) on

4. Johanna

5. Rosie

Hi friends! Mawm here. I wanted to share Rosie’s story about how she came into my life (and never left😂)—although a sad one, it makes her who she is! Rose was living with someone, she had a human (if he even deserves that title). A human that was supposed to care for her and love her. He was a "friend" of a friend of mine. Rose wasn't being fed, given water, attention, or vet care (let alone exercise, training, or love), and was stuck in a crate for days at a time without even being let out to potty. I had heard about Rosie once before and told my friend to tell the guy that had Rose that he needed to take care of her or find somewhere else that would. The second time I heard about her, I immediately went to get Rose and was ready to fight for her if I had to. Fortunately for me, there was no fight because he didn't care if she was there or not (and had left town—with rose in the crate—for a few days before I got there). I wasn't planning on keeping Rosie but I knew she couldn’t stay there. Off we went towards home (with the windows open cause she was covered in her own pee and poop and was super stinky) and although I was just a broke grad student, I knew she wasn’t leaving the moment she sat on the couch with her paw on my leg just looking at me (bottom picture!). Hopefully self-explanatory, but the three pictures on the right are the night she came home with me—a huge difference from that goof on the left. #adoptadog #beforeandafter #beforeandafteradoption #thanksforthedogasshole #dontbeashittyhuman #loveyourdog #careforyourdog #resilient #fosterfail #dogsofinsta #pitbull #pitbullsofinstagram #pitbulladvocate #pitsofinstagram #ilovemydog #dog #puppy #rescuedogsofinsta #adoptdontshop #pitbullinstagram #sniffandbarkens #thedodo #rescuedog #petsofinstagram #buzzfeedanimals #barkbox #rescuefactor #spreadtherumer #bark

A post shared by Rose (@rosieposiepit) on

6. Lucy Liu

7. Banguela

8. Lolita

9. Princessa

10. Blu

11. Minnie

12. Teddy

13. Harper

14. Odeon

15. Luna

16. Jim Gordom

17. Roman

18. Emmett

19. Bucky

20. Django

Dá para entender por que tantas campanhas são a favor da adoção, como resistir a um sorriso desses, não?

