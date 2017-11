It girls estão abrindo as pernas no Instagram por um ótimo motivo

When people base your purity on how you chose to sit 🤔ladies can you relate? I was always told to keep my legs together especially during church mass cuz that's what "good girls" do… as I got older my answer to that was to stop going to church lol . . . . #womanspreading #women #womenempowerment #society #rules #social #culture #love #instagood #instapic #happy #new #people #men #momlife #life #wife #whorelife #girls

