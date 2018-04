10 mulheres aventureiras para você seguir no Instagram

Be a parrot fish in a sea of black durgons. @truliwetsuits really make you stand out amongst the usual boat full of dark wetsuits. Gary made up for it by sporting his bright socks for his 60th birthday celebrations. Thank you @flamingodiverstci for an awesome day of diving, including the wicked hammerhead and eagle ray sightings from the boat on the shallow reef at West Caicos. #diving #westcaicos #bluemind #truliwetsuits #scuba #bluewater #waterborn #flamingodivers #turksandcaicos

A post shared by Lynn (@scubalynntci) on Apr 4, 2018 at 5:12pm PDT