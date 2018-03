With the right group of gals, the perfect man at the end of the aisle, and the family that goes above and beyond for you– forgetting the rings, forgetting the unity rope, getting 1 hr of sleep before the wedding, forgetting wedding shoes, having your veil fall off twice during the ceremony, getting an allergic reaction at your wedding, taking a trip to the ER for a shot in the butt between ceremony and reception and getting ready to walk into your reception in Jammie's 3 hrs late doesn't seem so bad. My HUSBAND got an early peep show so that's was good enough for him and I have some of the best ladies holding the fort down til I get there with my party pants on….. this will definitely be a story to tell 😳 #millermade2017 #wedding

A post shared by Christine Jo Miller (@christinejomiller) on Sep 2, 2017 at 5:07pm PDT