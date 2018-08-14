SaggyBoobsMatter: hashtag motiva mulheres a aceitarem seus seios flácidos

Quem disse que apenas mulheres com seios pequenos podem apostar nos grandes decotes e posar para uma foto sem sutiã? Foi com todo esse empoderamento que a blogueira e escritora inglesa Chidera Eggerue, autora do livro “What A Time To Be Alone”, criou a hashtag #SaggyBoobsMatter – “Seios Flácidos Importam”, em tradução livre -, no seu Instagram.

Uma das postagens mais famosas do seu perfil é sobre o assunto. Com mais de 28 mil curtidas, Chidera compartilhou uma foto sua sorrindo, enquanto vestindo uma blusa decotada e segurava uma plaquinha escrita: “Minha motivação vem de dentro e não dos outros”. Na legenda, ela aproveitou para dar continuação à mensagem de amor próprio da imagem: “Eu me recuso a esconder os meus seios porque eu mereço sentir alegria quando eu me olho no espelho. O verão receberá todo peitinho que eu quiser dar”.

Em um vídeo ao HuffPost UK, a blogueira contou que aos 19 anos cansou do sentimento de não gostar de si e de se preocupar tanto com o modo que ela se parece. Com isso, ela decidiu não usar mais sutiã, o que fez com que muitos julgassem a sua atitude. “As pessoas ficavam: ‘Ah meu Deus, eu consigo ver os seus mamilos’, ‘Ah meu Deus, seus seios são muito flácidos’, ‘Você só pode deixar de usar sutiã se você tiver seios pequenos'”, comentou.

Ao ouvir esses comentários maldosos, Chidera decidiu que a sua missão seria fazer com que outras mulheres, em situações semelhantes a sua, se sentissem confortáveis com os seus corpos e o mais importante: orgulhosas deles. Dessa forma, a hashtag #SaggyBoobsMatter foi criada e muitas pessoas abraçaram a causa de empoderamento no Instagram.

No fim do vídeo, a escritora aproveitou os últimos segundos para dar uma resposta a altura para os palpites inconvenientes que ouviu sobre o assunto. “Para aqueles que disseram ‘Oh meu Deus, estou vendo seus mamilos’, primeiramente, vocês deveriam se sentir gratos por poderem ver os meus seios. E, segundamente, você não pode me dizer como eu devo ser. Desde que o meu corpo não esteja de modo algum prejudicando você, você tem todo o direito de virar as costas e cuidar da sua vida como todo mundo faz”, afirmou.

Confira algumas postagens de pessoas que curtiram a ideia e entraram no movimento: