Existe um caixão inflável para sua festa na piscina e ele é rosinha

Had the idea to start this project almost three years ago, with my guy @ian__felton. I found someone who could make me a sample recently and pulled the trigger. Super hilarious project. Truth be told thou, we about $15,000 short from being able to sell this to ya’ll. Let us know if you think a kickstarter would be a cool idea or if you have a rich daddy who wanna invest. We taking suggestion no doubt forsure.

A post shared by Andrew Greenbaum (@andrew_greenbum) on Jul 3, 2018 at 1:33pm PDT