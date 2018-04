5 tutoriais e 10 inspirações para você começar a fazer bordados incríveis

This piece that @labuentiemperia started in my recent Mexico City Workshops turned out so well! (Thank you @labuentiemperia for joining me for some stitching and for sharing your #skbdiy project 😘) You can find links to my upcoming workshops in my bio—spaces in Chicago are filling up fast for classes next month with @humboldthouse !!

A post shared by Sarah K. Benning (@sarahkbenning) on Apr 24, 2018 at 4:18pm PDT