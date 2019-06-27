Meghan Markle e Harry vão levar o bebê Archie pra viajar pela primeira vez

O bebê Archie mal nasceu e já vai carimbar o passaporte! Meghan Markle e Príncipe Harry anunciaram que vão levar o filho em uma visita oficial. O destino será a África do Sul e a primeira viagem do bebê deve acontecer no outono.
De lá, Harry segue em missão para Angola, Botsuana e Malawi, mas Meghan e Archie ficam na África do Sul descansando.
TRH The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are excited to announce that they have been asked to carry out a tour to Southern Africa this autumn. The Foreign and Commonwealth Office have requested a visit to South Africa 🇿🇦 as well as The Duke carrying out visits to Malawi 🇲🇼 and Angola 🇦🇴. His Royal Highness will also do a short working visit to Botswana 🇧🇼 en route to the other countries. The Duke and Duchess are really looking forward to meeting so many of you on the ground and continuing to raise awareness of the high impact work local communities are doing across the Commonwealth and beyond. This will be their first official tour as a family!
No comunicado através do Instagram, os membros da família real – aka nosso casalzão preferido! – fez questão de dizer que é “nossa primeira viagem oficial com uma família”. Archie terá por volta de 5 meses.
Vale lembrar que, antes da viagem rolar, ainda vai acontecer o tão esperado batizado do pequeno Archie. O evento será na St. George’s Chapel, em Windsor, onde Meghan e Harry se casaram. Ah! E não contará com a ilustre presença da Rainha Elizabeth II, que terá outros compromissos reais na data.