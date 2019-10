3 de outubro: Elenco de ‘Meninas Malvadas’ se reune pelo melhor motivo

View this post on Instagram

This year #MeanGirlsDoGood We've teamed up with @thirstproject to help build clean water projects 💧 In honor of #october3rd we are asking all the MG fans to donate just $3 to help build a well that will bring safe drinking water to an entire village. Click the link in my bio & help us fund an entire freshwater well and thank you to all of our fans for your continued support. You are all SO fetch. Happy #October3rd! 💕