A filha do Paul Walker já tem 18 anos e é linda como o pai

Nessa quarta-feira (13), Paul Walker estaria completando 44 anos e a filha do ator, Meadow Walker, fez uma homenagem fofa ao pai no Instagram. O astro da saga “Velozes e Furiosos” faleceu em novembro de 2013, vítima de um acidente de carro.
“Em homenagem ao aniversário do meu pai, hoje nós estamos desafinando você a fazer o bem! Compartilhe um vídeo ou uma foto de alguma atitude aleatória de bondade e chame outras quatro pessoas a participarem do desafio”, escreveu ela junto com uma foto dos dois dançando.
In honor of my dad's birthday today, we're challenging you to DO GOOD! Share a video or photo of your random act of kindness and nominate 4 people to join the challenge! Be sure to tag the foundation as well as hashtag #PWFdogoodchallenge, so we can check out all of your posts! I nominate @marisamiller @vindiesel @meghanrochey & @lilchaseyk
Atualmente, Meadow tem 18 anos. Olha como ela é linda:
Apesar de ter 1,4 milhão de seguidores no Instagram, a garota não costuma fazer muitos posts. Mesmo assim, já publicou outras fotos muito fofas com Paul.
Feeling so honored to combine two of my dad’s legacies into one incredible experience. Today marks your LAST chance to support The Paul Walker Foundation for a chance to go to the set of #F8, hang out with the cast, AND check out some of the most incredible cars in the world. Enter through the link in my bio or visit omaze.com/fast for your last chance to win! Don’t miss out, it’s going to be a great time.
Reflecting on my father, I found myself reflecting on his passions. His passion for the ocean, his passion for rescuing animals, his passion for helping people and his passion for spontaneous goodwill. I wanted to start this foundation because I want to share that piece of him with the world. I want to share that part of him with others. I am tremendously proud to be launching The #PaulWalkerFoundation (@paulwalkerfdn) on his birthday. I can't think of a better way to celebrate my father. #DoGood