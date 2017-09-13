Assine
Famosos e TV

A filha do Paul Walker já tem 18 anos e é linda como o pai

Meadow Walker fez uma homenagem fofa ao ator, que estaria completando 44 anos hoje.

Por Júlia Warken
access_time 13 set 2017, 15h23
Paul Walker e a filha Meadow

(@meadowwalker/Instagram)

Nessa quarta-feira (13), Paul Walker estaria completando 44 anos e a filha do ator, Meadow Walker, fez uma homenagem fofa ao pai no Instagram. O astro da saga “Velozes e Furiosos” faleceu em novembro de 2013, vítima de um acidente de carro.

“Em homenagem ao aniversário do meu pai, hoje nós estamos desafinando você a fazer o bem! Compartilhe um vídeo ou uma foto de alguma atitude aleatória de bondade e chame outras quatro pessoas a participarem do desafio”, escreveu ela junto com uma foto dos dois dançando.

Atualmente, Meadow tem 18 anos. Olha como ela é linda:

A post shared by Meadow Walker (@meadowwalker) on

before I fell on my face

A post shared by Meadow Walker (@meadowwalker) on

Apesar de ter 1,4 milhão de seguidores no Instagram, a garota não costuma fazer muitos posts. Mesmo assim, já publicou outras fotos muito fofas com Paul.

Veja também
Tudo sobre
Comentários
Deixe um comentário

Olá, ( log out )

* A Abril não detém qualquer responsabilidade sobre os comentários postados abaixo, sendo certo que tais comentários não representam a opinião da Abril. Referidos comentários são de integral e exclusiva responsabilidade dos usuários que escreveram os respectivos comentários.

Preencha os seus dados abaixo ou clique em um ícone para log in:

Gravatar
Logotipo do WordPress.com

Você está comentando utilizando sua conta WordPress.com. Sair / Alterar )

Imagem do Twitter

Você está comentando utilizando sua conta Twitter. Sair / Alterar )

Foto do Facebook

Você está comentando utilizando sua conta Facebook. Sair / Alterar )

Foto do Google+

Você está comentando utilizando sua conta Google+. Sair / Alterar )

Cancelar

Conectando a %s

AssineAbril.com
Claudia
Claudia
+ 6 Meses Grátis Por 12x R$ 16,00
Assine
Cosmopolitan
Cosmopolitan
+ 6 Meses Grátis Por 12x R$ 14,00
Assine
Boa Forma
Boa Forma
+ 6 Meses Grátis Por 12x R$ 14,00
Assine
Saúde
Saúde
+ 6 Meses Grátis Por 12x R$ 14,00
Assine
Veja
Veja
+ de 50% de Desconto Por 12x R$ 59,60
Assine
Arquitetura
Arquitetura
+ de 50% de Desconto Por 8x R$ 20,25
Assine