A Millie Bobby Brown deu um conselho maravilhoso sobre autoestima

The day I shaved my head was the most empowering moment of my whole life. The last strand of hair cut off was the moment my whole face was on show and I couldn’t hide behind my hair like I used to. As I looked in the mirror I realized I had one job to do. Inspire. pic.twitter.com/k65c7dGId1

— Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebbrown) January 14, 2018