Ator da série ‘Empire’ é brutalmente agredido em provável crime de ódio

Jussie Smollett, ator da série “Empire” foi agredido por dois homens em Chicago na madrugada da última terça-feira (29). O Departamento de Polícia de Chicago informou que trabalha com a suspeita de crime de ódio, pois Jussie conta que os agressores lhe insultaram com gritos racistas e homofóbicos.
O ator foi espancado e enforcado com uma corda. Os homens também atiraram nele o que é descrito como “uma substância química não identificada”. Além disso, Jussie reportou que os agressores fizeram referência ao movimento MAGA – Make America Great Again (Faça a América Grande de Novo). Esse slogan foi popularizado por Donald Trump na campanha presidencial de 2016.
Tais informações foram divulgadas por diversos veículos da imprensa americana, como New York Times, Variety e ABC. Jussie foi hospitalizado após o ataque.
O ator trabalha em “Empire” desde que a série foi lançada, no ano de 2015. Ele interpreta o músico Jamal Lyon, filho dos protagonistas Lucious (Terrence Howard) e Cookie (Taraji P. Henson). O personagem assumiu-se gay na trama e Jussie também resolveu sair do armário pouco tempo depois, numa entrevista a Ellen DeGeneres.
Através das redes sociais, celebridades como Viola Davis e Shonda Rhimes postaram mensagens de apoio a Jussie. Confira:
One of the most beautiful things that happen to me when working on Empire was meeting @jussiesmollett !! ♥️♥️ Lee, @theoriginalbigdaddy please do something. Do not let these motherfuckers get away with this !! Mayor of Chicago #RAHMEMANUEL @chicagosmayor, PLEASE MAKE THIS A PRIORITY!! Lee you bought the city of Chicago EMPIRE, which has been good for their city. Now they need to catch these despicable people who have committed such a horrific act of Hate .. 💔 #westandwithjussie @glaad
THIS HATE CRIME against our brother @jussiesmollett is proof that no matter how famous you may be it still does not protect you from vicious racist homophobes !! AND It is still a risk daily to be a BLACK , OUT , and PROUD human being . I am sending so much love to you Jussie . Praying for your healing . Thank you for being such an inspiration to me & soooooo mannnnny people . Thank you for inspiring us to walk in our truth . Thank you for choosing freedom over fear . I will continue to walk BOLD , BLACK , & PROUD in your honor always . 🖤🌈 With love from your bi/pan/free ass mothafucka sis This pic is of me thanking him for sending flowers after the RS article (which gave me great anxiety btw). What a kind kind kind soul .