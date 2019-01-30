Assine
Famosos e TV

Ator da série ‘Empire’ é brutalmente agredido em provável crime de ódio

Além de ter sido fisicamente agredido, Jussie Mollett foi xingado com insultos racistas e homofóbicos.

Por Júlia Warken
access_time 30 jan 2019, 15h10 - Publicado em 30 jan 2019, 14h45

 (@jussiesmollett/Instagram)

Jussie Smollett, ator da série “Empire” foi agredido por dois homens em Chicago na madrugada da última terça-feira (29). O Departamento de Polícia de Chicago informou que trabalha com a suspeita de crime de ódio, pois Jussie conta que os agressores lhe insultaram com gritos racistas e homofóbicos. 

Veja também

O ator foi espancado e enforcado com uma corda. Os homens também atiraram nele o que é descrito como “uma substância química não identificada”. Além disso, Jussie reportou que os agressores fizeram referência ao movimento MAGA – Make America Great Again (Faça a América Grande de Novo). Esse slogan foi popularizado por Donald Trump na campanha presidencial de 2016.

Tais informações foram divulgadas por diversos veículos da imprensa americana, como New York Times, Variety e ABC. Jussie foi hospitalizado após o ataque.

O ator trabalha em “Empire” desde que a série foi lançada, no ano de 2015. Ele interpreta o músico Jamal Lyon, filho dos protagonistas Lucious (Terrence Howard) e Cookie (Taraji P. Henson). O personagem assumiu-se gay na trama e Jussie também resolveu sair do armário pouco tempo depois, numa entrevista a Ellen DeGeneres.

Através das redes sociais, celebridades como Viola Davis Shonda Rhimes postaram mensagens de apoio a Jussie. Confira:

View this post on Instagram

THIS HATE CRIME against our brother @jussiesmollett is proof that no matter how famous you may be it still does not protect you from vicious racist homophobes !! AND It is still a risk daily to be a BLACK , OUT , and PROUD human being . I am sending so much love to you Jussie . Praying for your healing . Thank you for being such an inspiration to me & soooooo mannnnny people . Thank you for inspiring us to walk in our truth . Thank you for choosing freedom over fear . I will continue to walk BOLD , BLACK , & PROUD in your honor always . 🖤🌈 With love from your bi/pan/free ass mothafucka sis This pic is of me thanking him for sending flowers after the RS article (which gave me great anxiety btw). What a kind kind kind soul .

A post shared by Janelle Monáe (@janellemonae) on

View this post on Instagram

😣😖😫😡🥵

A post shared by Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapinkettsmith) on

Tudo sobre
AssineAbril.com
Claudia
Claudia
Promoção Relâmpago! 72% de Desconto  Por 12x R$ 15,12
Assine
Exame
Exame
Promoção Relâmpago! 65% de Desconto  Por 12x R$ 49,27
Assine
Superinteressante
Superinteressante
Promoção Relâmpago! 69% de Desconto  Por 12x R$ 19,14
Assine
Saúde
Saúde
Promoção Relâmpago! 72% de Desconto  Por 12x R$ 14,19
Assine
Veja
Veja
Promoção Relâmpago! 68% de Desconto  Por 12x R$ 49,90
Assine
Você S/A
Você S/A
Promoção Relâmpago! 67% de Desconto  Por 12x R$ 17,41
Assine