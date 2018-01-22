SAG Awards 2018: a lista completa dos vencedores

O SAG Awards 2018 é a premiação criada pelo sindicato de atores do Estados Unidos, por isso, são os próprios artistas que reconhecem o trabalho dos colegas, ele premia tanto filmes quanto séries, e ajuda muito para prever os vencedores do Oscar, pois parte dos jurados são os mesmos.

A 24ª edição do prêmio aconteceu neste domingo (21),e m Los Angeles, Califórnia, e contou com a primeira anfitriã, a atriz Kristen Bell, e apenas mulheres para apresentar os vencedores.

“Três Anúncios Para um Crime” foi o grande vencedor nas categorias cinematográficas, levando três prêmios para casa, incluindo melhor atriz e melhor elenco. “This Is Us” e “Big Little Lies” se consagraram as queridinhas no segmento de TV.

Venha conferir todos os vencedores!

CINEMA

Melhor Elenco

“Doentes de Amor”

“Corra!”

“Lady Bird – A Hora de Voar”

“Mudbound – Lágrimas Sobre o Mississipi”

“Três anúncios para um crime”

Melhor Dublê “Em Ritmo De Fuga”

“Dunkirk”

“Logan”

“Planeta dos Macacos: A Guerra”

“Mulher-Maravilha”

Televisão

Melhor Elenco de Série “The Crown”

“Game of Thrones”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“Stranger Things”

“This Is Us”

Melhor Elenco Em Uma Série De Comédia “Black-ish”

“Curb Your Enthusiasm”

“GLOW”

“Orange is the New Black”

“Veep” Leia também: Susan Sarandon: “Estou ansiosa para ficar mais velha” Melhor Atriz Em Uma Série De Comédia Uzo Aduba, “Orange Is the New Black”

Alison Brie, “GLOW”

Jane Fonda, “Grace and Frankie”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”

Lily Tomlin, “Grace and Frankie” Melhor Ator Em Uma Série De Comédia Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”

Aziz Ansari, “Master of None”

Larry David, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”

Sean Hayes, “Will & Grace”

William H. Macy, “Shameless”

Marc Maron, “GLOW” Melhor Elenco Em Uma Série De Drama “Game of Thrones”

“GLOW”

“Homeland”

“Stranger Things”

“The Walking Dead”

Melhor Atriz em Uma Série De Drama Millie Bobby Brown, “Stranger Things”

Claire Foy, “The Crown”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Robin Wright, “House of Cards”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Melhor Ator Em Uma Série De Drama Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

David Harbour, “Stranger Things”