SAG Awards 2018: a lista completa dos vencedores

"Três anúncios para um crime" surpreendeu, e “Big Little Lies” continua mostrando que é a série de 2017.

Por Isabela Villa
access_time 22 jan 2018, 13h12 - Publicado em 22 jan 2018, 12h05
Vencedores do SAG Awards 2018

(Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

O SAG Awards 2018 é a premiação criada pelo sindicato de atores do Estados Unidos, por isso, são os próprios artistas que reconhecem o trabalho dos colegas, ele premia tanto filmes quanto séries, e ajuda muito para prever os vencedores do Oscar, pois parte dos jurados são os mesmos.

A 24ª edição do prêmio aconteceu neste domingo (21),e m Los Angeles, Califórnia, e contou com a primeira anfitriã, a atriz Kristen Bell, e apenas mulheres para apresentar os vencedores.

Três Anúncios Para um Crime” foi o grande vencedor nas categorias cinematográficas, levando três prêmios para casa, incluindo melhor atriz e melhor elenco. “This Is Us” e “Big Little Lies” se consagraram as queridinhas no segmento de TV.

Venha conferir todos os vencedores!

CINEMA

Melhor Elenco

Doentes de Amor
“Corra!”
“Lady Bird – A Hora de Voar”
Mudbound – Lágrimas Sobre o Mississipi
 “Três anúncios para um crime” 

Frances McDormand, Abbie Cornish e Amanda Warren

(Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Melhor atriz em um papel principal

Judi Dench, “Victoria & Abdul”
Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water”
 Frances McDormand,”Três anúncios para um Crime” 
Margot Robbie, “Eu, Tonya”
Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird – A Hora de Voar”

Melhor Ator Em Um Papel Principal

Timothee Chalamet, “Me Chame Pelo Seu Nome”
James Franco, “Artista Do Desastre”
Daniel Kaluuya, “Corra!”
 Gary Oldman, “O Destino De Uma Nação” 
Denzel Washington, “Roman J. Israel, Esq.”

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante

Mary J. Blige, “Mudbound – Lágrimas Sobre o Mississipi
Hong Chau, “Pequena Grande Vida”
Holly Hunter, “Doentes de Amor
Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird – A Hora de Voar”
 Allison Janney, “Eu, Tonya” 

Allison Janney

(Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante

Steve Carell, “A Guerra Dos Sexos”
Willem Dafoe, “Projeto Flórida”
Woody Harrelson,”Três Anúncios Para um Crime”
Richard Jenkins, “A Forma Da Água”
 Sam Rockwell,”Três Anúncios Para um Crime” 

Melhor Dublê

“Em Ritmo De Fuga”
“Dunkirk”
“Logan”
Planeta dos Macacos: A Guerra
 “Mulher-Maravilha” 

Televisão

Melhor Elenco de Série

“The Crown”
“Game of Thrones”
“The Handmaid’s Tale”
“Stranger Things”
 “This Is Us” 

Melhor Elenco Em Uma Série De Comédia

“Black-ish”
“Curb Your Enthusiasm”
“GLOW”
“Orange is the New Black”
 “Veep” 

Elenco de Veep

(Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Melhor Atriz Em Uma Série De Comédia

Uzo Aduba, “Orange Is the New Black”
Alison Brie, “GLOW”
Jane Fonda, “Grace and Frankie”
 Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep” 
Lily Tomlin, “Grace and Frankie”

Melhor Ator Em Uma Série De Comédia

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”
Aziz Ansari, “Master of None”
Larry David, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”
Sean Hayes, “Will & Grace”
 William H. Macy, “Shameless” 
Marc Maron, “GLOW”

Melhor Elenco Em Uma Série De Drama

 “Game of Thrones” 
“GLOW”
“Homeland”
“Stranger Things”
“The Walking Dead”

Melhor Atriz em Uma Série De Drama

Millie Bobby Brown, “Stranger Things”
 Claire Foy, “The Crown” 
Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Robin Wright, “House of Cards”
Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Melhor Ator Em Uma Série De Drama

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”
 Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us” 
Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones”
Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”
David Harbour, “Stranger Things”

Melhor Atriz Em Um Filme Para a Televisão Ou Minissérie

 Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies” 
Jessica Lange, “Feud: Bette & Joan”
Susan Sarandon, “Feud: Bette & Joan”
Reese Witherspoon, “Big Little Lies”
Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies”

Nicole Kidman

(Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Melhor Ator Em Um Filme Para a Televisão Ou Minissérie

Benedict Cumberbatch, “Sherlock”
Jeff Daniels, “Godless”
Robert De Niro, “The Wizard of Lies”
Geoffrey Rush, “Genius”
 Alexander Skarsgard, “Big Little Lies” 

