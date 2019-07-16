Emmy 2019: Veja quem são os indicados ao ‘Oscar da TV’ esse ano

Nessa terça-feira (16), a Academia de Televisão americana revelou os indicados ao Emmy 2019 – que é a premiação mais importante da TV. Apesar de sido massacrado na última temporada, tanto pelo público quanto pela crítica, “Game of Thrones” soma um grande número de indicações – e deve levar várias estatuetas para casa, pelo conjunto da obra.
“Ozark”, “This is Us”, “Fleabag”, “Boneca Russa”, “Chernobyl” e “Olhos Que Condenam” também ganharam destaque. “Stranger Things” e “Big Little Lies” não figuram na lista, pois estrearam após o prazo máximo – e só serão indicados no ano que vem pela terceira e segunda temporadas, respectivamente. O mesmo aconteceu com a terceira temporada de “The Handmaid’s Tale”, mas a série conseguiu duas indicações por “episódios extras” da segunda temporada.
Confira aqui quem está no páreo esse ano:
Melhor Série de Drama
Game of Thrones
Killing Eve
Pose – Ozark
Succession
This is Us
Better Call Saul
Segurança Em Jogo
Melhor Série de Comédia
Barry – Fleabag
The Good Place
Marvelous Ms. Maisel
Boneca Russa
Schitt’s Creek
Veep
Minissérie (série limitada)
Escape at Dannemora
Chernobyl
Olhos que Condenam
Objetos Cortantes
Fosse/Verdon
Telefilme
Black Mirror: Bandersnatch
Brexit
Deadwood: O Filme
Rei Lear
Meu Jantar com Hervé
Melhor Atriz em Drama
Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
Viola Davis (How To Get Away With Murder)
Mandy Moore (This is Us)
Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones)
Laura Linney (Ozark)
Robin Wright (House of Cards)
Melhor Ator em Drama
Kit Harington (Game of Thrones)
Jason Bateman (Ozark)
Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Billy Porter (Pose)
Milo Ventimiglia (This is Us)
Melhor Atriz em Comédia
Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep)
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Natasha Lyonne (Boneca Russa)
Christina Applegate (Disque Amiga para Matar)
Katherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)
Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)
Melhor Atriz em Minissérie (série limitada) ou Telefilme
Patricia Arquette (Escape at Dannemora)
Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon)
Amy Adams (Sharp Objects)
Aunjaunue Ellis (Olhos que Condenam)
Joey King (The Act)
Niecy Nash (Olhos que Condenam)
Melhor Ator em Minissérie (série limitada) ou Telefilme
Mahershala Ali (True Detective)
Hugh Grant (A Very English Scandal)
Benicio Del Toro (Escape at Dannemora)
Jared Harris (Chernobyl)
Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon)
Jharrel Jerome (Olhos Que Condenam)
Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série Dramática
Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones)
Julia Garner (Ozark)
Lena Headey (Game of Thrones)
Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve)
Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones)
Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones)
Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série Dramática
Alfie Allen (Game of Thrones)
Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones)
Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones)
Giancarlo Esposito (Better Caul Saul)
Michael Kelly (House of Cards)
Chris Sullivan (This Is Us)
Melhor Ator convidado em série dramática
Michael Angarano (This Is Us)
Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us)
Michael McKean (Better Call Saul)
Kumail Nanjiani (The Twilight Zone)
Glynn Turman (How to Get Away with Murder)
Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Melhor Atriz Convidada em Série Dramática
Laverne Cox (Orange Is the New Black)
Cherry Jones (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Jessica Lange (American Horror Story: Apocalypse)
Phylicia Rashad (This Is Us)
Cicely Tyson (How to Get Away with Murder)
Carice Van Houten (Game of Thrones)
Melhor Programa de Competição
RuPaul’s Drag Race
American Ninja Warrior
Mandou Bem!
Top Chef
The Voice
The Amazing Race
Melhor Talk-show ou Variedades
The Daily Show
Full Frontal
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight
The Late Late Show w/ James Corden
Late Show (Stephen Colbert)