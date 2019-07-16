Emmy 2019: Veja quem são os indicados ao ‘Oscar da TV’ esse ano

Nessa terça-feira (16), a Academia de Televisão americana revelou os indicados ao Emmy 2019 – que é a premiação mais importante da TV. Apesar de sido massacrado na última temporada, tanto pelo público quanto pela crítica, “Game of Thrones” soma um grande número de indicações – e deve levar várias estatuetas para casa, pelo conjunto da obra.

“Ozark”, “This is Us”, “Fleabag”, “Boneca Russa”, “Chernobyl” e “Olhos Que Condenam” também ganharam destaque. “Stranger Things” e “Big Little Lies” não figuram na lista, pois estrearam após o prazo máximo – e só serão indicados no ano que vem pela terceira e segunda temporadas, respectivamente. O mesmo aconteceu com a terceira temporada de “The Handmaid’s Tale”, mas a série conseguiu duas indicações por “episódios extras” da segunda temporada.

Confira aqui quem está no páreo esse ano:

Melhor Série de Drama

Game of Thrones

Killing Eve

Pose – Ozark

Succession

This is Us

Better Call Saul

Segurança Em Jogo

Melhor Série de Comédia

Barry – Fleabag

The Good Place

Marvelous Ms. Maisel

Boneca Russa

Schitt’s Creek

Veep

Minissérie (série limitada)

Escape at Dannemora

Chernobyl

Olhos que Condenam

Objetos Cortantes

Fosse/Verdon

Telefilme

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch

Brexit

Deadwood: O Filme

Rei Lear

Meu Jantar com Hervé

Melhor Atriz em Drama

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Viola Davis (How To Get Away With Murder)

Mandy Moore (This is Us)

Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Robin Wright (House of Cards)

Melhor Ator em Drama

Kit Harington (Game of Thrones)

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Billy Porter (Pose)

Milo Ventimiglia (This is Us)

Melhor Atriz em Comédia

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Natasha Lyonne (Boneca Russa)

Christina Applegate (Disque Amiga para Matar)

Katherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)

Melhor Atriz em Minissérie (série limitada) ou Telefilme

Patricia Arquette (Escape at Dannemora)

Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon)

Amy Adams (Sharp Objects)

Aunjaunue Ellis (Olhos que Condenam)

Joey King (The Act)

Niecy Nash (Olhos que Condenam)

Melhor Ator em Minissérie (série limitada) ou Telefilme

Mahershala Ali (True Detective)

Hugh Grant (A Very English Scandal)

Benicio Del Toro (Escape at Dannemora)

Jared Harris (Chernobyl)

Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon)

Jharrel Jerome (Olhos Que Condenam)

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série Dramática

Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones)

Julia Garner (Ozark)

Lena Headey (Game of Thrones)

Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve)

Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones)

Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones)

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série Dramática

Alfie Allen (Game of Thrones)

Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones)

Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones)

Giancarlo Esposito (Better Caul Saul)

Michael Kelly (House of Cards)

Chris Sullivan (This Is Us)

Melhor Ator convidado em série dramática

Michael Angarano (This Is Us)

Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us)

Michael McKean (Better Call Saul)

Kumail Nanjiani (The Twilight Zone)

Glynn Turman (How to Get Away with Murder)

Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Melhor Atriz Convidada em Série Dramática

Laverne Cox (Orange Is the New Black)

Cherry Jones (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Jessica Lange (American Horror Story: Apocalypse)

Phylicia Rashad (This Is Us)

Cicely Tyson (How to Get Away with Murder)

Carice Van Houten (Game of Thrones)

Melhor Programa de Competição

RuPaul’s Drag Race

American Ninja Warrior

Mandou Bem!

Top Chef

The Voice

The Amazing Race

Melhor Talk-show ou Variedades

The Daily Show

Full Frontal

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight

The Late Late Show w/ James Corden

Late Show (Stephen Colbert)