Estrela de “Segundas Intenções” fala sobre doença: “Pânico se instala”

Sunday. Rest. Gratitude. I write this with helping someone else in mind… Since chemotherapy and high doses of prednisone I have lost any ability to focus with my eyes.(I find it difficult to be on phone so I am not on social media or communicating w friends through writing very much). Panic sets in. Will this be permanent? How do I get to one more doctor appointment? How will I work and write when I can’t see and it’s so painful? And then a simmering of knowing. Underneath all the doubt. It will be ok. Take it smaller to each moment. Let the body heal. Nourish. Walk slowly. Burst into laughter. Give my nervous system a chance. I see how wonderful and kind people can be. I see how frightening it can be. Uncertainty. I am choosing to say this too shall pass. And my word… it’s so beautiful today. Still cool in the shade and the whole day before us… we can do it. Breathe . 💛 ps. My left leg is feeling the ground!!! #hsct Also… I have found much relief in settling my system with @montelbyselect #relax #hempextractcapsules . Thank you @montel_williams 🧡