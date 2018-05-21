A Família Real Britânica divulgou as fotos oficiais do casamento entre Meghan Markle e Príncipe Harry, que aconteceu no último sábado (19). Os cliques foram feitos por Alexi Lubomirski, um renomado fotógrafo de moda e celebridades, e que já havia fotografado o casal para a capa da revista Life.
Nos cliques, vemos a Rainha Elizabeth, Príncipe Philip, Príncipe Charles e a esposa Camilla Parker Bowles, a mãe de Meghan, Doria Ragland, Príncipe William, Kate Middleton e as daminhas e pajens, entre eles o Príncipe George e a Princesa Charlotte.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released three official photographs taken on their wedding by photographer Alexi Lubomirski. The Couple are joined by The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, Ms. Doria Ragland, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Bridesmaids and Pageboys, which included Prince George and Princess Charlotte, in The Green Drawing Room, Windsor Castle. #RoyalWedding
Foi divulgada também essa foto super romântica do casal no terraço leste do Castelo de Windsor. Felicidade ao casal!