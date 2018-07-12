“Game of Thrones” arrasa e lidera a lista de indicados ao Emmy Awards 2018

O Emmy Awards, prêmio mais importante da TV norte-americana, anunciou na tarde desta quinta-feira (12) a lista de indicados 2018. “Game of Thrones”, de fora da competição no ano passado, retorna triunfante: são 22 indicações, entre elas “Melhor Série Dramática”, “Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série Dramática (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau e Peter Dinklage) e “Melhor Atriz em Série Dramática” (Lena Headey).

Leia Mais: Conheça as estreias de filmes e séries na Netflix no mês de julho

“Westworld”, outro seriado da HBO, e “Saturday Night Live”, também fizeram bonito e receberam 21 nomeações cada. A cerimônia de premiação acontece no dia 19 de novembro e será apresentada pelos comediantes Michael Che e Colin Jost.

Em 2017, “GoT” tinha ficado de fora da disputa porque a sétima temporada estreou em julho, depois do término do prazo de inscrição da competição.

Confira a lista completa de indicados em cada categoria

Melhor série dramática

“Game of Thrones”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“Stranger Things”

“The Americans”

“The Crown”

“This is Us”

“Westworld”

Melhor atriz em série dramática

Claire Foy – “The Crown”

Elisabeth Moss – “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Evan Rachel Wood – “Westworld”

Keri Russell – “The Americans”

Sandra Oh – “Killing Eve”

Tatiana Maslany – “Orphan Black”

Melhor ator em série dramática

Ed Harris – “Westworld”

Jason Bateman – “Ozark”

Jeffrey Wright – “Westworld”

Matthew Rhys – “The Americans”

Milo Ventimiglia – “This is Us”

Sterling K. Brown – “This is Us”

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série dramática

David Harbour – “Stranger Things”

Mandy Patinkin – “Homeland”

Joseph Fiennes – “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Matt Smith – “The Crown”

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau – “Game of Thrones”

Peter Dinklage – “Game of Thrones”

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série dramática

Alexis Bledel – “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Ann Dowd – “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Lena Headey – “Game of Thrones”

Millie Bobby Brown – “Stranger Things”

Thandie Newton – “Westworld”

Vanessa Kirby – “The Crown”

Yvonne Strahovski – “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Melhor série de comédia

“Atlanta”

“Barry”

“Black-ish”

“Glow”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“Curb Your Enthusiasm”

“Sillicon Valley”

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

Melhor ator em série de comédia

Anthony Anderson – “Black-ish”

Bill Hader – “Barry”

Donald Glover – “Atlanta”

Larry David – “Curb Your Enthusiasm”

Ted Danson – “The Good Place”

William H. Macy – “Shameless”

Melhor atriz em série de comédia

Allison Janney – “Mom”

Issa Rae – “Insecure”

Lily Tomlin – “Grace and Frankie”

Pamela Adlon – “Better Things”

Rachel Brosnahan – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Tracee Ellis Ross – “Black-ish”

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de comédia

Alec Baldwin – “Saturday Night Live”

Brian Tyree Henry – “Atlanta”

Henry Winkler – “Barry”

Kenan Thompson – “Saturday Night Live”

Louie Anderson – “Baskets”

Tituss Burgess – “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

Tony Shalhoub – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de comédia

Aidy Bryant – “Saturday Night Live”

Alex Borstein – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Betty Gilpin – “Glow”

Kate McKinnon – “Saturday Night Live”

Laurie Metcalf – “Roseanne”

Leslie Jones – “Saturday Night Live”

Megan Mullally – “Will & Grace”

Zazie Beetz – “Atlanta”

Melhor série limitada

“American Crime Story”

“Genius”

“Godless”

“Patrick Melrose”

“The Alienist”

Melhor filme para a TV

“USS Callister” – “Black Mirror”

“Fahrenheit 451”

“Flint”

“Paterno”

“The Tale”

Melhor ator em série limitada ou filme para TV

Antonio Banderas – “Genius”

Darren Criss – “American Crime Story”

Benedict Cumberbatch – “Patrick Melrose”

Jeff Daniels – “The Looming Tower”

John Legend – “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert”

Jesse Plemons – “Black Mirror”

Melhor atriz em série limitada ou filme para TV

Edie Falco – “Law & Order True Crime”

Regina King – “Seven Seconds”

Sarah Paulson – “American Horror Story”

Jessica Biel – “The Sinner”

Laura Dern – “The Tale”

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série limitada ou filme para TV

Brandon Victor Dixon – “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert”

Edgar Ramírez – “American Crime Story”

Finn Wittrock – “American Crime Story”

Jeff Daniels – “Godless”

John Leguizamo – “Waco”

Michael Stuhlbarg – “The Looming Tower”

Ricky Martin – “American Crime Story”

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série limitada ou filme para TV

Adina Porter – “American Horror Story”

Judith Light – “American Crime Story”

Letitia Wright – “Black Mirror”

Merritt Wever – “Godless”

Penélope Cruz – “American Crime Story”

Sara Bareilles – “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert”

Melhor ator convidado em série dramática

Cameron Britton – “Mindhunter”

F. Murray Abraham – “Homeland”

Gerald McRaney – “This is Us”

Jimmi Simpson – “Westworld”

Matthew Goode – “The Crown”

Ron Cephas Jones – “This is Us”

Melhor atriz convidada em série dramática

Cherry Jones – “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Cicely Tyson – “How to Get Away with Murder”

Diana Rigg – “Game of thrones”

Kelly Jenrette – “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Samira Wiley – “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Viola Davis – “Scandal”

Melhor ator convidado em série de comédia

Bill Hader – “Saturday Night Live”

Bryan Cranston – “Curb Your Enthuasiasm”

Donald Glover – “Saturday Night Live”

Katt Williams – “Atlanta”

Lin-Manuel Miranda – “Curb Your Enthusiasm”

Sterling K. Brown – “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”

Melhor atriz convidada em série de comédia

Jane Lynch – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Maya Rudolph – “The Good place”

Molly Shannon – “Will & Grace”

Tiffany Haddish – “Saturday Night Live”

Tina Fey – “Saturday Night Live”

Wanda Sykes – “Black-ish”

Melhor direção em série dramática

Jeremy Podeswa – “Game of Thrones”

Alan Taylor – “Game of Thrones”

Kari Skogland – “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Jason Bateman – “Ozark”

Daniel Sackheim – “Ozark”

Ross Duffer e Matt Duffer – “Stranger Things”

Stephen Daldry – “The Crown”

Melhor direção em série limitada, filme para a TV ou especial de drama

Ryan Murphy – “American Crime Story”

Scott Frank – “Godless”

David Leveaux e Alex Leveaux – “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert”

Barry Levinson – “Paterno”

Edward Berger – “Patrick Melrose”

Craig Zisk – “The Looming Tower”

David Lynch – “Twin Peaks”

Melhor roteiro de série dramática

David Benioff e D. B. Weiss – “Game of thrones” (“The Dragon and The Wolf”)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge – “Killing Eve” (“Nice Face”)

Bruce Miller – “The Handmaid’s Tale” (‘June”)

Matt Duffer e Ross Duffer – “Stranger Things” (“Chapter Nine: The Gate”)

Joel Fields e Joseph Weisberg – “The Americans” (“Star”)

Peter Morgan – “The Crown” (“Mystery Man”)

Melhor reality show de competição

“American Ninja Warrior”

“Project Runway”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“The Amazing Race”

“The Voice”

“Top Chef”

Melhor reality show

“Antiques Roadshow”

“Lip Sync Battle”

“Fixer Upper”

“Queer Eye”

“Shark Tank”

“Who do You Think You Are?”

Melhor apresentador de reality show de competição ou reality show

Ellen DeGeneres – “Ellen’s Game of Games”

Jane Lynch – “Hollywood Game Night”

Heidi Klum e Tim Gunn – “Project Runway”

RuPaul – “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

W. Kamau Bell – “United Shades of America”

Melhor programa de variedades

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

“The Daily Show”

“The Late Late Show with James Corden”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

Melhor direção de programa de variedades

Andre Allen – “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee”

Paul Pennolino – “Last week Tonight with John Oliver”

Carrie Brownstein – “Portlandia”

Don Roy King – “Saturday Night Live”

Tim Mancinelli – “The Late Late Show with James Corden”

Jim Hoskinson – “The Late Show with John Colbert”

Melhor programa de esquetes

“At Home with Amy Sedaris”

“Drunk History”

“I Love you, America”

“Portlandia”

“Saturday Night Live”

“Tracey Ullman’s Show”

Melhor especial de variedades

Cerimônia do Oscar 2018

“Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert”

“Night of too many stars”

Cerimônia do Grammy 2018

Cerimônia do Globo de Ouro 2018

Melhor direção em especial de variedades

Glenn Weiss – Cerimônia do Oscar 2018

Stan Lathan – “Dave Chapelle: Equanimity”

Michael Bonfiglio – “Jerry Before Seinfeld”

Marcus Raboy – “Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life”

Hamish Hamilton – Show de Intervalo do Super Bowl com Justin Timberlake

Melhor Documentário ou especial de não-ficção

“Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond – Featuring a Very Special, Contractually Obligated Mention of Tony Clifton”

“Mister Rogers: It’s You I Like”

“Spielberg”

“The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling”

“Ícaro”

Melhor ator em série de curtas de comédia ou drama

Alexis Denisof – “I Love Bekka & Lucy”

DeStorm Power – “Caught the Series”

James Corden – “James Corden’s Next James Corden”

Melvin Jackson Jr. – “This Eddie Murphy Role is Mine, Not Yours”

Miles Tagtmeyer – “Broken”