Lady Gaga e Madonna apareceram juntinhas em festa pós-Oscar

Depois de uma apresentação emocionante da canção “Shallow” na grande noite do Oscar, produção que rendeu a estatueta na categoria de “Melhor música”, Lady Gaga apareceu ao lado de Madonna em uma foto maravilhosa.
O clique foi feito em uma das famosas festas que acontecem após a premiação. Ela foi organizada pela própria Madonna e teve grandes nomes de Hollywood marcando presença, como Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Ibeyi e Swae Lee.
Para a surpresa dos fãs que pensavam que as duas rainhas do Pop não se davam bem, a imagem feita pelo fotógrafo JR para a revista “TIME” mostrou as duas cantoras deitadas, se abraçando. Para ficar ainda melhor, Lady Gaga brilhou com o Oscar em mãos.
The 91st Academy Awards were filled with historic firsts and emotional moments, from @blackpanther‘s Ruth E. Carter and Hannah Beachler becoming the first black women to win in their respective categories (Costume Design and Production Design) to @ladygaga and Bradley Cooper’s stirring performance of their award-winning song “Shallow.” After the event, the biggest names in #Hollywood celebrated at “The Party,” entertainment mogul @guyoseary and @madonna’s famed after-party, where there is a strict ban on social media posts. TIME partnered at the event with the artist and photographer JR—a 2018 #TIME100 honoree—for an exclusive look at last night’s winners and partygoers. See more pictures at the link in bio. Photograph by @jr for TIME
Rainhas fazem assim, né, mores?