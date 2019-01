Leo DiCaprio se manifesta sobre Brumadinho no Insta: “Passou dos limites”

View this post on Instagram

#Regram #RG @greenpeace: Last Friday, a mining dam collapsed in a small town in Brazil, releasing almost 13 million cubic meters of toxic mud and leaving behind a trace of death and sorrow. This comes only 3 years after the biggest environmental disaster in the country, when another dam broke off. Enough is enough. Governments and corporations MUST stop putting profits over the lives of people and nature. Aerial shots: Fernanda Ligabue Land shots: Nilmar Lage . . . . #Brumadinho #forçabrumadinho #brumadinhomg #SOSBrumadinnho #Brazil #brasil #Mariana #Vale #semlicençaparadestruir #environment #greenpeace #nature #environmentaldisaster