Leonardo DiCaprio doa um milhão de dólares a vítimas de furacão

We’re deeply grateful for @LeonardoDiCaprio and @LeonardoDiCaprioFdn’s generous gift of $1 million to the United Way #Harvey Recovery Fund, which will distribute 100% of donations to the affected areas, community by community, in the months and years ahead. Remember, every little bit counts. See link in bio to contribute to recovery efforts. #LIVEUNITED #JOINTHEFIGHT #HurricaneHarvey

A post shared by United Way Worldwide (@unitedway) on Aug 30, 2017 at 5:18pm PDT