Meghan Markle aparece em jogo de beisebol e ganha presentes para Archie

Depois da aparição especial no Trooping the Colour e o anúncio de que levará o pequeno Archie para a primeira viagem internacional, Meghan Markle marcou presença com o príncipe Harry no primeiro jogo da temporada da Liga Principal de Beisebol no último sábado (29), no Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. E ainda ganhou roupas fofíssimas para o primogênito.
O casal da realeza assistiu à disputa marcante entre Yankees e Red Sox e foi presenteado com um macacão especial de cada time para Archie. No Instagram oficial de Meghan e Harry, é nítida a felicidade da duquesa de Sussex por ter recebido as lembrancinhas para o filho.
Tonight, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the first of a two game series of the Major League Baseball #LondonSeries, in support of @WeAreInvictusGames. Tonight’s highly anticipated game between the #Yankees and #RedSox took place at London stadium, Olympic Park. The @WeAreInvictusGames, of which His Royal Highness is Founding Patron, has been selected as charity partner for the @MLB 2019 series. The Invictus Games Foundation is the international charity that oversees the development of the Invictus Games, an international adaptive multi-sport event in which wounded, injured or sick armed service personnel and veterans participate. It celebrates the power of sport in recovery and how it can help, physically or psychologically, those suffering from injuries or illness. The word ‘invictus’ means ‘unconquered’ – it embodies the fighting spirit of the competitors. As part of the partnership, the Invictus Games Foundation have a team participating in London’s #Softball60, the social softball series built for the city and targeted to introduce the sport to new audiences and demonstrate that it is an inclusive sport. On this #ArmedForcesDay, tonight’s event was also a chance for Their Royal Highnesses to shine a light on the men and women here in the UK and around the world who have sacrificed so much for their country. Discover more about the Invictus Games Foundation through the link in our bio. Photo credit: PA
O evento foi a segunda aparição de Meghan desde o nascimento do primeiro filho e existe um motivo especial para isso. Ainda segundo a rede social do casal, o jogo foi palco para a divulgação do Invictus Game, uma iniciativa esportiva criada por Harry para veteranos de guerra feridos. A ideia é mostrar como o esporte pode ajudar na recuperação dessas pessoas que voltaram machucadas do combate.
Para essa aparição, a duquesa de Sussex escolheu um vestido preto simples, mas elegante, em que um cinto afivelado marca a cintura da recente mamãe. De acordo com o Meghan’s Mirror, a peça é da estilista britânica Stella McCartney. Enquanto que a sapatilha preta de bico fino, com o detalhe das laterias abertas, é da Aquazzura.