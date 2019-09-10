Pai da atriz Juliana Paiva, Gilmar dos Santos morre aos 64 anos

Na última segunda-feira (9), Juliana Paiva sofreu uma triste perda: o pai da atriz, Gilmar dos Santos, faleceu aos 64 anos. Ele foi vítima de um infarto enquanto estava no seu apartamento na Barra da Tijuca, Rio de Janeiro. As informações são da coluna do Léo Dias para o UOL.
Ainda de acordo com o veículo, os moradores do local prestaram socorro a Gilmar e chamaram a ambulância. Os bombeiros do condomínio também o ajudaram com massagem cardíaca até a chegada do Samu, mas ele não resistiu.
Em um pronunciamento para Léo Dias nesta terça-feira (10), a TV Globo informou que está oferecendo todo auxílio possível para a atriz, que retorna às telinhas na nova novela das 19h, chamada “Salve-se Quem Puder”.
Recentemente, Juliana havia feito uma declaração para Gilmar no Instagram, em homenagem ao Dia dos Pais. Ela aparece abraçada com o pai na foto e, na legenda, disse que ele era seu melhor amigo e escreveu a letra da música “You’ve Got A Friend”, do James Taylor.
Obrigada por tanto, meu melhor amigo! EU TE AMO!👨👧❤️✨ #FelizDiaDosPais