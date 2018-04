OldHeadShotDay: celebridades compartilham fotos antigas nas redes sociais

Parasol ✅ Top pony ✅ Sassy smile ✅ Cut off Jean overalls ✅ 12 year old confidence 💯💖✅ Just for clarification, I’m currently a much more impressive 5’2 “ 😂 #OldHeadShot

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Apr 27, 2018 at 1:55pm PDT