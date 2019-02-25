Oscar 2019: a lista completa com todos os vencedores da premiação

Sem apresentador, o Oscar 2019, ~a maior noite do cinema de todas~, aconteceu neste domingo (24), em Los Angeles, e foi, possivelmente, o mais diverso e justo da história.

Confira a lista completa de vencedores

Melhor Filme

Pantera Negra

Infiltrado na Klan

Bohemian Rhapsody

A Favorita

Green Book: O Guia

ROMA

Nasce Uma Estrela

Vice

Melhor Atriz

Yalitza Aparicio, por “ROMA”

Glenn Close, por “A Esposa”

Olivia Colman, por “A Favorita”

Lady Gaga, por “Nasce Uma Estrela”

Melissa McCarthy, por “Poderia Me Perdoar?”

Melhor Ator

Christian Bale, por “Vice”

Bradley Cooper, por “Nasce Uma Estrela”

Willem Dafoe, por “At Eternity’s Gate”

Rami Malek, por “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Viggo Mortensen, por “Green Book: O Guia”

Melhor Diretor

Spike Lee, por “Infiltrado na Klan”

Pawel Pawlikowski, por “Guerra Fria”

Yorgos Lanthimos, por “A Favorita”

Alfonso Cuarón, por “ROMA”

Adam McKay, por “Vice”

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante

Amy Adams, por “Vice”

Marina De Tavira, por “ROMA”

Regina King, por “Se a Rua Beale Falasse” – VENCEU

Emma Stone, por “A Favorita”

Rachel Weisz, por “A Favorita”

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante

Mahershala Ali, por “Green Book: O Guia” – VENCEU

Adam Driver, por “Infiltrado na Klan”

Sam Elliott, por “Nasce Uma Estrela”

Richard E. Grant, por “Poderia Me Perdoar?”

Sam Rockwell, por “Vice”

Melhor Roteiro Original

A Favorita

First Reformed

ROMA

Vice

Green Book: O Guia – VENCEU

Melhor Roteiro Adaptado

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Infiltrado na Klan – VENCEU

Poderia Me Perdoar?

Se a Rua Beale Falasse

Nasce Uma Estrela

Melhor Filme Estrangeiro

Capernaum (Líbano)

Guerra Fria (Polônia)

Never Look Away (Alemanha)

ROMA (México) – VENCEU

Assunto de Família (Japão)

Melhor Fotografia

Guerra Fria

A Favorita

Never Look Away

ROMA – VENCEU

Nasce Uma Estrela

Melhores Efeitos Visuais

Vingadores: Guerra Infinita

Christopher Robin

O Primeiro Homem

Jogador Nº 1

Han Solo: Uma História Star Wars

Melhor Design de Produção

Pantera Negra – VENCEU

A Favorita

O Retorno de Mary Poppins

O Primeiro Homem

ROMA

Melhor Edição

Bohemian Rhapsody – VENCEU

A Favorita

Infiltrado na Klan

Green Book: O Guia

Vice

Melhor Figurino

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Pantera Negra – VENCEU

A Favorita

O Retorno de Mary Poppins

Duas Rainhas

Melhor Cabelo e Maquiagem

Border

Duas Rainhas

Vice – VENCEU

Melhor Curta-Metragem

Detainment

Fauve

Marguerite

Mother

Skin – VENCEU

Melhor Curta-Metragem de Animação

Animal Behaviour

Bao – VENCEU

Late Afternoon

Weekends

One Small Step

Melhor Animação

Os Incríveis 2

Ilhas de Cachorros

Mirai

WiFi Ralph: Quebrando a Internet

Homem-Aranha no Aranhaverso – VENCEU

Melhor Canção Original

All the Stars, de “Pantera Negra”

I’ll Fight, de “RBG”

The Place Where Lost Things Go, de “O Retorno de Mary Poppins”

Shallow, de “Nasce Uma Estrela”

When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings, de “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”

Melhor Trilha Sonora

Pantera Negra

Infiltrado na Klan

Se a Rua Beale Falasse

Ilha de Cachorros

O Retorno de Mary Poppins

Melhor Mixagem de Som

Bohemian Rhapsody – VENCEU

Pantera Negra

ROMA

O Primeiro Homem

Nasce uma Estrela

Melhor Edição de Som

Pantera Negra

Bohemian Rhapsody – VENCEU

Um Lugar Silencioso

O Primeiro Homem

ROMA

Melhor Documentário

Free Solo – VENCEU

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Minding the Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

RBG

Melhor Documentário em Curta-Metragem

Black Sheep

End Game

Lifeboat

A Night at the Garden

Period. End of Sentence – VENCEU