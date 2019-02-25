Assine
Famosos e TV

Oscar 2019: a lista completa com todos os vencedores da premiação

Confira quem levou o famoso troféu para casa na maior festa do cinema.

Por Lucas Castilho
access_time 25 fev 2019, 00h17 - Publicado em 25 fev 2019, 00h11
Siga o mdemulher no Instagram
Regina King

 (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Sem apresentador, o Oscar 2019, ~a maior noite do cinema de todas~, aconteceu neste domingo (24), em Los Angeles, e foi, possivelmente, o mais diverso e justo da história.

Confira a lista completa de vencedores

Melhor Filme

Pantera Negra
Infiltrado na Klan
Bohemian Rhapsody
A Favorita
Green Book: O Guia
ROMA
Nasce Uma Estrela
Vice

Melhor Atriz

Yalitza Aparicio, por “ROMA”
Glenn Close, por “A Esposa”
Olivia Colman, por “A Favorita”
Lady Gaga, por “Nasce Uma Estrela”
Melissa McCarthy, por “Poderia Me Perdoar?”

Melhor Ator

Christian Bale, por “Vice”
Bradley Cooper, por “Nasce Uma Estrela”
Willem Dafoe, por “At Eternity’s Gate”
Rami Malek, por “Bohemian Rhapsody”
Viggo Mortensen, por “Green Book: O Guia”

Melhor Diretor

Spike Lee, por “Infiltrado na Klan”
Pawel Pawlikowski, por “Guerra Fria”
Yorgos Lanthimos, por “A Favorita”
Alfonso Cuarón, por “ROMA”
Adam McKay, por “Vice”

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante

Amy Adams, por “Vice”
Marina De Tavira, por “ROMA”
Regina King, por “Se a Rua Beale Falasse” – VENCEU
Emma Stone, por “A Favorita”
Rachel Weisz, por “A Favorita”

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante

Mahershala Ali, por “Green Book: O Guia” – VENCEU
Adam Driver, por “Infiltrado na Klan”
Sam Elliott, por “Nasce Uma Estrela”
Richard E. Grant, por “Poderia Me Perdoar?”
Sam Rockwell, por “Vice”

Melhor Roteiro Original

A Favorita
First Reformed
ROMA
Vice
Green Book: O Guia – VENCEU

Melhor Roteiro Adaptado

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Infiltrado na Klan – VENCEU
Poderia Me Perdoar?
Se a Rua Beale Falasse
Nasce Uma Estrela

Melhor Filme Estrangeiro

Capernaum (Líbano)
Guerra Fria (Polônia)
Never Look Away (Alemanha)
ROMA (México) – VENCEU
Assunto de Família (Japão)

Melhor Fotografia

Guerra Fria
A Favorita
Never Look Away
ROMA – VENCEU
Nasce Uma Estrela

Melhores Efeitos Visuais

Vingadores: Guerra Infinita
Christopher Robin
O Primeiro Homem
Jogador Nº 1
Han Solo: Uma História Star Wars

Melhor Design de Produção

Pantera Negra – VENCEU
A Favorita
O Retorno de Mary Poppins
O Primeiro Homem
ROMA

Melhor Edição

Bohemian Rhapsody – VENCEU
A Favorita
Infiltrado na Klan
Green Book: O Guia
Vice

Veja também

Melhor Figurino

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Pantera Negra – VENCEU
A Favorita
O Retorno de Mary Poppins
Duas Rainhas

Melhor Cabelo e Maquiagem

Border
Duas Rainhas
Vice – VENCEU

Melhor Curta-Metragem

Detainment
Fauve
Marguerite
Mother
Skin – VENCEU

Melhor Curta-Metragem de Animação

Animal Behaviour
Bao – VENCEU
Late Afternoon
Weekends
One Small Step

Melhor Animação

Os Incríveis 2
Ilhas de Cachorros
Mirai
WiFi Ralph: Quebrando a Internet
Homem-Aranha no Aranhaverso – VENCEU

Melhor Canção Original

All the Stars, de “Pantera Negra”
I’ll Fight, de “RBG”
The Place Where Lost Things Go, de “O Retorno de Mary Poppins”
Shallow, de “Nasce Uma Estrela”
When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings, de “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”

Melhor Trilha Sonora

Pantera Negra
Infiltrado na Klan
Se a Rua Beale Falasse
Ilha de Cachorros
O Retorno de Mary Poppins

Melhor Mixagem de Som

Bohemian Rhapsody – VENCEU
Pantera Negra
ROMA
O Primeiro Homem
Nasce uma Estrela

Melhor Edição de Som

Pantera Negra
Bohemian Rhapsody – VENCEU
Um Lugar Silencioso
O Primeiro Homem
ROMA

Melhor Documentário

Free Solo – VENCEU
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
RBG

Melhor Documentário em Curta-Metragem

Black Sheep
End Game
Lifeboat
A Night at the Garden
Period. End of Sentence – VENCEU

Tudo sobre
AssineAbril.com
Claudia
Claudia
Promoção Relâmpago! 72% de Desconto  Por 12x R$ 15,12
Assine
Exame
Exame
Promoção Relâmpago! 65% de Desconto  Por 12x R$ 49,27
Assine
Superinteressante
Superinteressante
Promoção Relâmpago! 69% de Desconto  Por 12x R$ 19,14
Assine
Saúde
Saúde
Promoção Relâmpago! 72% de Desconto  Por 12x R$ 14,19
Assine
Veja
Veja
Promoção Relâmpago! 68% de Desconto  Por 12x R$ 49,90
Assine
Você S/A
Você S/A
Promoção Relâmpago! 67% de Desconto  Por 12x R$ 17,41
Assine