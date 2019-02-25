Oscar 2019: a lista completa com todos os vencedores da premiação

Sem apresentador, o Oscar 2019, ~a maior noite do cinema de todas~, aconteceu neste domingo (24), em Los Angeles, e foi, possivelmente, o mais diverso e justo da história.
Confira a lista completa de vencedores
Melhor Filme
Pantera Negra
Infiltrado na Klan
Bohemian Rhapsody
A Favorita
Green Book: O Guia
ROMA
Nasce Uma Estrela
Vice
Melhor Atriz
Yalitza Aparicio, por “ROMA”
Glenn Close, por “A Esposa”
Olivia Colman, por “A Favorita”
Lady Gaga, por “Nasce Uma Estrela”
Melissa McCarthy, por “Poderia Me Perdoar?”
Melhor Ator
Christian Bale, por “Vice”
Bradley Cooper, por “Nasce Uma Estrela”
Willem Dafoe, por “At Eternity’s Gate”
Rami Malek, por “Bohemian Rhapsody”
Viggo Mortensen, por “Green Book: O Guia”
Melhor Diretor
Spike Lee, por “Infiltrado na Klan”
Pawel Pawlikowski, por “Guerra Fria”
Yorgos Lanthimos, por “A Favorita”
Alfonso Cuarón, por “ROMA”
Adam McKay, por “Vice”
Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante
Amy Adams, por “Vice”
Marina De Tavira, por “ROMA”
Regina King, por “Se a Rua Beale Falasse” – VENCEU
Emma Stone, por “A Favorita”
Rachel Weisz, por “A Favorita”
Melhor Ator Coadjuvante
Mahershala Ali, por “Green Book: O Guia” – VENCEU
Adam Driver, por “Infiltrado na Klan”
Sam Elliott, por “Nasce Uma Estrela”
Richard E. Grant, por “Poderia Me Perdoar?”
Sam Rockwell, por “Vice”
Melhor Roteiro Original
A Favorita
First Reformed
ROMA
Vice
Green Book: O Guia – VENCEU
Melhor Roteiro Adaptado
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Infiltrado na Klan – VENCEU
Poderia Me Perdoar?
Se a Rua Beale Falasse
Nasce Uma Estrela
Melhor Filme Estrangeiro
Capernaum (Líbano)
Guerra Fria (Polônia)
Never Look Away (Alemanha)
ROMA (México) – VENCEU
Assunto de Família (Japão)
Melhor Fotografia
Guerra Fria
A Favorita
Never Look Away
ROMA – VENCEU
Nasce Uma Estrela
Melhores Efeitos Visuais
Vingadores: Guerra Infinita
Christopher Robin
O Primeiro Homem
Jogador Nº 1
Han Solo: Uma História Star Wars
Melhor Design de Produção
Pantera Negra – VENCEU
A Favorita
O Retorno de Mary Poppins
O Primeiro Homem
ROMA
Melhor Edição
Bohemian Rhapsody – VENCEU
A Favorita
Infiltrado na Klan
Green Book: O Guia
Vice
Melhor Figurino
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Pantera Negra – VENCEU
A Favorita
O Retorno de Mary Poppins
Duas Rainhas
Melhor Cabelo e Maquiagem
Border
Duas Rainhas
Vice – VENCEU
Melhor Curta-Metragem
Detainment
Fauve
Marguerite
Mother
Skin – VENCEU
Melhor Curta-Metragem de Animação
Animal Behaviour
Bao – VENCEU
Late Afternoon
Weekends
One Small Step
Melhor Animação
Os Incríveis 2
Ilhas de Cachorros
Mirai
WiFi Ralph: Quebrando a Internet
Homem-Aranha no Aranhaverso – VENCEU
Melhor Canção Original
All the Stars, de “Pantera Negra”
I’ll Fight, de “RBG”
The Place Where Lost Things Go, de “O Retorno de Mary Poppins”
Shallow, de “Nasce Uma Estrela”
When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings, de “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”
Melhor Trilha Sonora
Pantera Negra
Infiltrado na Klan
Se a Rua Beale Falasse
Ilha de Cachorros
O Retorno de Mary Poppins
Melhor Mixagem de Som
Bohemian Rhapsody – VENCEU
Pantera Negra
ROMA
O Primeiro Homem
Nasce uma Estrela
Melhor Edição de Som
Pantera Negra
Bohemian Rhapsody – VENCEU
Um Lugar Silencioso
O Primeiro Homem
ROMA
Melhor Documentário
Free Solo – VENCEU
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
RBG
Melhor Documentário em Curta-Metragem
Black Sheep
End Game
Lifeboat
A Night at the Garden
Period. End of Sentence – VENCEU