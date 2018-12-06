Pantera Negra faz história e é o 1º filme de herói indicado a Melhor Filme

Saiu a lista! Nesta quinta-feira (06), foram divulgados os indicados ao Globo de Ouro 2019, evento que abre a temporada de premiações nos Estados Unidos.

Com 6 nomeações, “Vice”, filme que só estreia no Brasil no dia 31 de janeiro, é o líder de indicações, seguido por “Green Book: O Guia”, “A Favorita” e “Nasce uma Estrela”, cada um concorrendo em cinco categorias. “If Beale Street Could Talk”, “Infiltrado na Klan” e “O Retorno de Mary Poppins” também fizeram bonito.

Quem deve estar sorrindo neste momento é a Marvel, já que “Pantera Negra” fez história ao ser o primeiro filme de herói indicado na categoria Melhor Filme. Além disso, o longa também conquistou uma nomeação para Melhor Canção Original.

No mundo televisivo, a minissérie “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” conquistou quatro indicações. “Sharp Objects”, “Barry” , “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, “A Very English Scandal”, “Homecoming” e “The Kominsky Method” concorrem em três categorias cada.

Com apresentação de Sandra Oh (que também concorre com “Killing Eve”) e Andy Samberg, o Globo de Ouro acontece no dia 06 de janeiro.

Confira a lista completa de indicados:

CINEMA

Melhor Filme – Drama

“Infiltrado na Klan”

“Pantera Negra”

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“If Beale Street Could Talk”

“Nasce uma Estrela”

Melhor Filme – Musical ou Comédia

“Podres de Ricos”

“A Favorita”

“Green Book: O Guia”

“O Retorno de Mary Poppins”

“Vice”

Melhor Atriz – Drama

Glenn Close, “The Wife”

Lady Gaga, “Nasce uma Estrela”

Nicole Kidman, “Destroyer”

Melissa McCarthy, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Rosamund Pike, “A Private War”

Melhor Ator – Drama

Bradley Cooper, “Nasce uma Estrela”

Willem Dafoe, “At Eternity’s Gate”

Lucas Hedges, “Boy Erased”

Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody”

John David Washington, “Infiltrado na Klan”

Melhor Atriz – Musical ou Comédia

Emily Blunt, “O Retorno de Mary Poppins”

Olivia Colman, “A Favorita”

Elsie Fisher, “Eighth Grade”

Charlize Theron, “Tully”

Constance Wu, “Podres de Ricos”

Melhor Ator – Musical ou Comédia

Christian Bale, “Vice”

Lin-Manuel Miranda, “O Retorno de Mary Poppins”

Viggo Mortensen, “Green Book: O Guia”

Robert Redford, “The Old Man and the Gun”

John C. Reilly, “Stan & Ollie”

Melhor Diretor

Bradley Cooper, “Nasce uma estrela”

Alfonso Cuaron, “Roma”

Peter Farrelly, “Green Book: O Guia”

Spike Lee, “Infiltrado na Klan”

Adam McKay, “Vice”

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante

Amy Adams, Vice”

Claire Foy, “First Man”

Regina King, “If Beale Street Could Talk”

Emma Stone, “A Favorita”

Rachel Weisz, “A Favorita”

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante

Mahershala Ali, “Green Book: O Guia”

Timothée Chalamet, “Beautiful Boy”

Adam Driver, “Infiltrado na Klan”

Richard E. Grant, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Sam Rockwell, “Vice”

Melhor Roteiro

Barry Jenkins (“If Beale Street Could Talk”)

Adam McKay (“Vice”)

Alfonso Cuaron (“Roma”)

Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara (“The Favourite”)

Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie (“Green Book: O Guia”)

Melhor Filme em Língua Estrangeira

“Capernaum”

“Girl”

“Never Look Away”

“Roma”

“Shoplifters”

Melhor Animação

“Os Incríveis 2”

“Ilha dos Cachorros”

“Mirai”

“WiFi Ralph: Quebrando a Internet”

“Homem-Aranha no Aranhaverso”

Melhor Trilha Original

Marco Beltrami, “Um Lugar Silencioso”

Alexandre Desplat, “Ilha de Cachorros”

Ludwig Göransson, “Pantera Negra”

Justin Hurwitz, “O Primeiro homem”

Marc Shaiman, “O Retorno de Mary Poppins”

Melhor Música

“All the Stars”, “Pantera Negra”

“Revelation”, Boy Erased

“Girl in the Movies”, “Dumplin”

“Shallow”, “Nasce uma Estrela”

“Requiem for a Private War”, “A Private War”

TV

Melhor Série – Drama

“The Americans”

“Bodyguard”

“Homecoming”

“Killing Eve”

“Pose”

Melhor Série – Musical ou Comédia

“Barry”

“Kidding”

“The Good Place”

“The Kominsky Method”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Melhor Série Limitada ou Filme para TV

“The Alienist”

“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

“Escape at Dannemora”

“Sharp Objects”

“A Very English Scandal”

Melhor Ator em Série – Musical ou Comédia

Sacha Baron Cohen, “This is America”

Jim Carrey, “Kidding”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

Donald Glover, “Atlanta”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Melhor Atriz em Série – Musical ou Comédia

Kristen Bell, “The Good Place”

Candice Bergen, “Murphy Brown”

Alison Brie, “Glow”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Debra Messing, “Will & Grace”

Melhor Atriz em Série – Drama

Caitriona Balfe, “Outlander”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”

Julia Roberts, “Homecoming”

Keri Russell, “The Americans”

Melhor Ator em Série – Drama

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Stephan James, Homecoming”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Richard Madden, “Bodyguard”

Matthew Rhys, “The Americans”

Melhor Ator em Série Limitada ou Filme para TV

Antonio Banderas, “Genius: Picasso”

Daniel Bruhl, “The Alieniest”

Darren Criss, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

Benedict Cumberbatch, “Patrick Melrose”

Hugh Grant, “A Very English Scandal”

Melhor Atriz em Série Limitada ou Filme para TV

Amy Adams, “Sharp Objects”

Patricia Arquette, “Escape at Dannemora”

Connie Britton, “Dirty John”

Laura Dern, “The Tale”

Regina King, “Seven Seconds”

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série, Série Limitada ou Filme para TV

Alan Arkin, “Kominsky Method”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Edgar Ramirez, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

Ben Whishaw, “A Very English Scandal”

Henry Winkler, “Barry”

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série, Série Limitada ou Filme para TV

Alex Bornstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Patricia Clarkson, “Sharp Objects”

Penelope Cruz, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

Thandie Newton, “Westworld”

Yvonne Strahovski, “The Handmaid’s Tale”