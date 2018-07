Por que o Príncipe William não foi e nem irá à Copa do Mundo da Rússia?

Prince William couldn't watch the @England match live and avoided finding out the score all afternoon. He sat down with Crown Prince @alhusseinjo to watch a rerun after dinner at the Beit Al Urdun Palace. Well done the #ThreeLions! 🦁🦁🦁

