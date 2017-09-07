Selena Gomez encabeça lista de mulheres que estão mudando o mundo

Olha ela, mundo! Selena Gomez é uma das capas da revista Time e faz parte da lista de 46 poderosas eleitas pela publicação como as “mulheres que estão mudando o mundo”.
Com mais de 126 milhões de seguidores – e este número já deve ter aumentado até você acabar de ler esta matéria – a cantora é o perfil com mais seguidores no mundo todo no Instagram. Segundo a revista, ela foi a primeira pessoa a bater os 100 milhões de fãs na rede social.
Sometimes it's incredibly difficult to wake up every day knowing there is so much going on in the world. At times I feel selfish, I ask why, I ask how can this change? Will it actually ever change? I try to contribute my heart before anything because it can be so easy to lose the desire to have hope when sometimes all I want to be is angry. When I read about the beautiful women who wake up consciously every day to make a change, it inspires me to want to do so much more. Not really sure how I got so lucky @time but thank you for highlighting the power of what we can and will always strive to be. I believe in the goodness in the land of the living. I hope this is just the beginning of more change.
“Quando eu leio sobre mulheres incríveis que acordam conscientes todos os dias de que devem fazer a diferença, isso me inspira a fazer muito mais”, escreveu Sel. Em entrevista para o especial da Time, ela também agradece muito a presença constante e o apoio da mãe, Mandy Teefey, que a teve aos 16 anos. “Ela sempre teve a habilidade de me fazer sentir que eu seria capaz de fazer tudo que eu quisesse”, contou.
Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) says she owes her success to the person closest in her life – her mom. “When I started working my mom was the person in my life that helped guide me through it,” she tells TIME. “She was 16 so we sort of grew up together.” Learn more about her journey and the stories of other iconic women at TIME.com/FIRSTS. Photograph by Luisa Dörr @luisadorr for TIME #sheisthefirst
Ainda na entrevista, ela disse que se sentir vulnerável não a faz mais fraca, pelo contrário. “Já é difícil se levantar todos os dias e se sentir bem consigo mesma, sem ver as melhores partes da vida de todas as outras pessoas. Eu espero que meus fãs possam ver quão lindos eles são, como eles podem se conectar com as outras pessoas compartilhando o que estão sentindo”, disse.
A lista do especial, batizado de Firsts, ainda conta com nomes de diversas áreas como as apresentadoras Ellen DeGeneres e Oprah Winfrey, a tenista Serena Williams, a produtora e roteirista Shonda Rhymes e a política Hillary Clinton. “Nosso objetivo com Firsts é que toda mulher e garota encontre alguém que tenha atingido um alto patamar de sucesso e diga a ela que é seguro escalar, que venha aqui pra cima, porque a vista é incrível”, explica a publicação. Veja os vídeos e a lista completa.