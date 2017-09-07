Assine
Famosos e TV

Selena Gomez encabeça lista de mulheres que estão mudando o mundo

Capa da revista Time, a cantora faz parte de lista ao lado de personalidades que fazem a diferença com suas ações

Por Fernanda Tsuji
access_time 7 set 2017, 18h45 - Publicado em 7 set 2017, 18h42

(Reprodução / @selenagomez/Instagram)

Olha ela, mundo! Selena Gomez é uma das capas da revista Time e faz parte da lista de 46 poderosas eleitas pela publicação como as “mulheres que estão mudando o mundo”.

Com mais de 126 milhões de seguidores – e este número já deve ter aumentado até você acabar de ler esta matéria – a cantora é o perfil com mais seguidores no mundo todo no Instagram. Segundo a revista, ela foi a primeira pessoa a bater os 100 milhões de fãs na rede social.

“Quando eu leio sobre mulheres incríveis que acordam conscientes todos os dias de que devem fazer a diferença, isso me inspira a fazer muito mais”, escreveu Sel. Em entrevista para o especial da Time, ela também agradece muito a presença constante e o apoio da mãe, Mandy Teefey, que a teve aos 16 anos. “Ela sempre teve a habilidade de me fazer sentir que eu seria capaz de fazer tudo que eu quisesse”, contou.

Leia mais: 22 músicas essenciais sobre como ser mulher é incomparável

Ainda na entrevista, ela disse que se sentir vulnerável não a faz mais fraca, pelo contrário. “Já é difícil se levantar todos os dias e se sentir bem consigo mesma, sem ver as melhores partes da vida de todas as outras pessoas. Eu espero que meus fãs possam ver quão lindos eles são, como eles podem se conectar com as outras pessoas compartilhando o que estão sentindo”, disse.

Leia mais7 discursos de mulheres poderosas para se inspirar

A lista do especial, batizado de Firsts, ainda conta com nomes de diversas áreas como as apresentadoras Ellen DeGeneres e Oprah Winfrey, a tenista Serena Williams, a produtora e roteirista Shonda Rhymes e a política Hillary Clinton. “Nosso objetivo com Firsts é que toda mulher e garota encontre alguém que tenha atingido um alto patamar de sucesso e diga a ela que é seguro escalar, que venha aqui pra cima, porque a vista é incrível”, explica a publicação. Veja os vídeos e a lista completa.

Veja também
Tudo sobre
Comentários
Deixe um comentário

Olá, ( log out )

* A Abril não detém qualquer responsabilidade sobre os comentários postados abaixo, sendo certo que tais comentários não representam a opinião da Abril. Referidos comentários são de integral e exclusiva responsabilidade dos usuários que escreveram os respectivos comentários.

Preencha os seus dados abaixo ou clique em um ícone para log in:

Gravatar
Logotipo do WordPress.com

Você está comentando utilizando sua conta WordPress.com. Sair / Alterar )

Imagem do Twitter

Você está comentando utilizando sua conta Twitter. Sair / Alterar )

Foto do Facebook

Você está comentando utilizando sua conta Facebook. Sair / Alterar )

Foto do Google+

Você está comentando utilizando sua conta Google+. Sair / Alterar )

Cancelar

Conectando a %s

AssineAbril.com
Claudia
Claudia
+ 6 Meses Grátis Por 12x R$ 16,00
Assine
Cosmopolitan
Cosmopolitan
+ 6 Meses Grátis Por 12x R$ 14,00
Assine
Boa Forma
Boa Forma
+ 6 Meses Grátis Por 12x R$ 14,00
Assine
Saúde
Saúde
+ 6 Meses Grátis Por 12x R$ 14,00
Assine
Veja
Veja
+ de 50% de Desconto Por 12x R$ 59,60
Assine
Arquitetura
Arquitetura
+ de 50% de Desconto Por 8x R$ 20,25
Assine