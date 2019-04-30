Site da realeza pode ter revelado sexo e nome do bebê de Meghan e Harry

Estamos no último dia do mês de abril e o Palácio de Buckingham ainda não divulgou a esperada notícia do nascimento do bebê de Meghan Markle e Príncipe Harry. Foram muitas especulações nos últimos dias – e muitas fotos de bebês postadas do nada no Instagram para acelerar nosso -, porém, oficialmente, nem sinal de que o aguardado membro da família real tenha nascido.

Um escorregãozinho tecnológico, no entanto, deixou muita gente em polvorosa e pode ter revelado que o bebê real nasceu – e tem até mesmo sexo e nome revelados!

Mas calma, tudo são meras suposições….ainda. Acontece que o site da Família Real reservou três páginas com terminações de URL com nomes de príncipes: Príncipe Arthur, Príncipe James e Príncipe Alexander. Será que a Rainha Elizabeth II já ganhou um bisneto e os papais estão com dúvidas quanto ao nome do pequeno?

Até o momento, os porta-vozes da realeza ainda não confirmaram as alegações que correm soltas pelas redes de que o bebê esteja escondido da imprensa e do grande público. Na última segunda (29), alguns carros de polícia e até uma ambulância foram vistos na casa dos Duques de Sussex, em Frogmore Cottage, seguindo o percurso em direção do hospital.

Os fãs que acompanham o casal estão ansiosos para o anúncio da chegada do novo membro da realeza, que deve nascer a qualquer momento – é claro, se ele já não tiver nascido, certo? Nem mesmo o Príncipe William é poupado de ser questionado sobre o assunto por onde passa.