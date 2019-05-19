Sophie Turner dá adeus emocionante a Game of Thrones e a sua Sansa Stark

Agora é a vez de outras amada atriz de Game of Thrones prestar suas homenagens à série. Utilizando uma foto de elenco já vista antes na postagem de Emilia Clarke, Sophie Turner escreveu um texto de deixar lágrimas nos olhos agradecendo a todos que estiveram ao seu lado durante essa jornada.
Prepare os lencinhos e confira a despedida:
View this post on Instagram
Sansa, Thank you for teaching me resilience, bravery and what true strength really is. Thank you teaching me to be kind and patient and to lead with love. I grew up with you. I fell in love with you at 13 and now 10 years on.. at 23 I leave you behind, but I will never leave behind what you’ve taught me. To the show and the incredible people who make it, thank you for giving me the best life and drama lessons I could have ever asked for. Without you I wouldn’t be the person I am today. Thank you for giving me this chance all those years ago. And finally to the fans. Thank you for falling in love with these characters and supporting this show right through till the end. I’ll miss this more than anything.
“Sansa, obrigada por me ensinar a ser resiliente, corajosa e me mostrar o que é ser forte de verdade. Obrigada por me ensinar a ser gentil, paciente e a liderar com amor. Eu cresci com você. Eu me apaixonei por você aos 13 anos e agora, 10 anos depois, aos 23 anos, eu te deixo para trás, mas nunca irei abandonar tudo isso que você me ensinou. À série e às pessoas maravilhosas que a produzem, obrigada por me darem a melhor vida que eu poderia ter pedido. Sem vocês, eu não seria a pessoa que sou hoje. Obrigada por me darem uma chance todos aqueles anos atrás. E, finalmente, para os fãs. Obrigada por amarem esses personagens e apoiarem a série até o final. Eu sentirei mais falta disso do que de qualquer outra coisa”