Emmy 2017 ao vivo: veja os vencedores em cada categoria

Maior premiação da televisão norte-americana, o Emmy 2017 acontece neste domingo (17) em Los Angeles, Califórnia, com apresentação de Stephen Colbert. Na cerimônia, transmitida ao vivo no Brasil pelo canal TNT a partir das 21h, são entregues apenas os principais prêmios. As categorias técnicas já foram contempladas em duas cerimônias na semana passada.

Aqui, no MdeMulher, você acompanha em tempo real a lista dos ganhadores da noite:

Melhor Série Dramática

“Better Call Saul”

“The Crown”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“House of Cards”

“Stranger Things”

“This is Us”

“Westworld”

Melhor Série de Comédia

“Atlanta”

“black.ish”

“Master of None”

“Modern Family”

“Silicon Valley”

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

“Veep”

Melhor Minissérie ou Filme

“Big Little Lies”

“Fargo”

“FEUD: Bette and Joan”

“Genius”

“The Night Of”

Melhor Telefilme

“Black Mirror: San Junipero”

“Dolly Parton’s Christmas Of Many Colors: Circle Of Love”

“Sherlock: The Lying Detective (Masterpiece)”

“The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks”

“The Wizard Of Lies”

Melhor Programa de Variedades

“Full Frontal”, com Samantha Bee

“Jimmy Kimmel Live”

“Last Week Tonight”, com John Oliver

“The Late Late Show”, com James Corden

“The Late Show”, com Stephen Colbert

“Real Time”, com Bill Maher

Melhor Ator em Série de Comédia

Anthony Anderson, por “black-ish”

Aziz Ansari, por “Master of None”

Zach Galifianakis, por “Baskets”

Donald Glover, por “Atlanta”

William H. Macy, por “Shameless”

Jeffrey Tambor, por “Transparent”

Melhor Atriz em Série de Comédia

Pamela Adlon, por “Better Things”

Jane Fonda, por “Grace and Frankie”

Allison Janney, por “Mom”

Ellie Kemper, por “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, por “Veep”

Tracee Ellis Ross, por “black-ish”

Lily Tomlim, por “Grace and Frankie”

Melhor Ator em Série Dramática

Sterling K. Brown, por “This is Us”

Anthony Hopkins, por “Westworld”

Bob Odenkirk, por “Better Call Saul”

Matthew Rhys, por “The Americans”

Liev Schreiber, por “Ray Donovan”

Kevin Spacey, por “House of Cards”

Milo Ventimiglis, por “This is Us”

Melhor Atriz em Série Dramática

Viola Davis, por “How to Get Away With Murder”

Claire Foy, por “The Crown”

Elisabeth Moss, por “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Keri Russell, por “The Americans”

Evan Rachel Wood, por “Westworld”

Robin Wright, por “House of Cards”

Melhor Ator em Minissérie ou Filme

Riz Ahmed, por “The Night Of”

Benedict Cumberbatch, por “Sherlock: The Lying Detective”

Robert de Niro, por “The Wizard of Lies”

Ewan McGregor, por “Fargo”

Geoffrey Rush, por “Genius”

John Turturro, por “The Night Of”

Melhor Atriz em Minissérie ou Filme

Carrie Coon, por “Fargo”

Felicity Huffman, por “American Crime”

Nicole Kidman, por “Big Little Lies”

Jessica Lange, por “FEUD: Bette and Joan”

Susan Sarandon, por “FEUD: Bette and Joan”

Reese Witherspoon, por “Big Little Lies”

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em um Drama

Jonathan Banks, por “Better Call Saul”

Mandy Patinkin, por “Homeland”

Michael Kelly, por “House of Cards”

David Harbour, por “Stranger Things”

John Lithgow, por “The Crown” – VENCEDOR

Ron Cephas Jones, por “This Is Us”

Jeffrey Wright, por “Westworld”

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em um Drama

Uzo Aduba, por “Orange Is The New Black”

Millie Bobby Brown, por “Stranger Things”

Ann Dowd, por “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Samira Wiley, por “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Chrissy Metz, por “This Is Us”

Thandie Newton, por “Westworld”

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em uma Comédia

Louie Anderson, por “Baskets”

Ty Burrell, por “Modern Family”

Alec Baldwin, por “Saturday Night Live” – VENCEDOR

Tituss Burgess, por “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

Tony Hale, por “Veep”

Matt Walsh, por “Veep”

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em uma Comédia

Leslie Jones, por “Saturday Night Live”

Kate McKinnon, por “Saturday Night Live” – VENCEDORA

Vanessa Bayer, por “Saturday Night Live”

Kathryn Hahn, por “Transparent”

Judith Light, por “Transparent”

Anna Chlumsky, por “Veep”

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Minissérie ou Filme

Alexander Skarsgård, por “Big Little Lies” – VENCEDOR

David Thewlis, por “Fargo”

Alfred Molina, por “FEUD: Bette And Joan”

Stanley Tucci, por “FEUD: Bette And Joan”

Bill Camp, por “The Night Of”

Michael Kenneth Williams, por “The Night Of”

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Minissérie ou Filme

Regina King, por “American Crime”

Shailene Woodley, por “Big Little Lies”

Laura Dern, por “Big Little Lies” – VENCEDORA

Judy Davis, por “FEUD: Bette And Joan”

Jackie Hoffman, por “FEUD: Bette And Joan”

Michelle Pfeiffer, por “The Wizard Of Lies”

Melhor Reality Show

“The Amazing Race”

“American Ninja Warrior”

“Project Runaway”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”