É quase impossível saber quem é a sósia e quem é a Xuxa

✨💕😍 is this me or @xuxamenegheloficial ? 😍💕✨ I happen to look so so much like this Brazilian celebrity Xuxa – and she looks so pretty ☺️ when @larissacrispi sended my this photo I just could not believe this was not me! 😭 What do you think?

A post shared by ✨ Cécile Loreen 🦄✨ (@colorplease) on Dec 16, 2017 at 11:58am PST