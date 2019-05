Estamos hipnotizadas por esta “nuvem” que chove no café

View this post on Instagram

This coffee picture is going viral on social media and we're loving it. Can't wait for a coffee/tea cafe in Pakistan to serve a creative cup of coffee/tea like this one. Major coffee cravings! #sweetlittlerain #clouds #cafe #mellowercoffee #instacoffee #yummy #coffeeaddict #singapore#cottoncandy #followers #follow4followback #like4likes #instalike #viral #instadaily #instagood #instafollow #mellowercoffee @mellowercoffeesg