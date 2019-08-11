Estes são os macarrões mais lindos que você vai ver na sua vida

Você já viu por aqui diversas combinações de massa para fazer um jantar incrível, mas e pratos que se transformam em obras de arte? A gente descobriu que dá para combinar sabor e criatividade ao ver as criações de Linda Miller Nicholson. Em seu perfil @saltyseattle, ela compartilha verdadeiras obras de arte feitas com macarrão em diversos formatos, cores e estampas. E o melhor: todas parecem deliciosas!
Linda já era especialista na arte de fazer macarrão em sua cidade, Seattle, mas resolveu colocar mais vida – e cor – em suas criações. No seu perfil dá para encontrar todo tipo de combinação colorida feita com ravioli, espaguete, penne e muito mais! A gente está apaixonada pelas frases, caricaturas, hambúrgueres … E dá para comer tudo com molho depois!
View this post on Instagram
Cheeseburger ravioli say wut?🍔! Filled with Velveeta (balance, sue me!) & ground beef, sauced with Shake Shack secret slurry, @steveklise helped me make & capture these seriously meta ravs. @katyperry prolly wants one after her #🍔 dress the other night. I especially love the sesame seed touches, which are also made from pasta, as with every dough hue you see here. 👉👉👉 for cooked pic
View this post on Instagram
Thank you for being my buoy. You see strength, resilience, & inspiration. Through your eyes, I see it, too, & it shows me I can. I'm grateful for this community. For the many good eggs out there who use this platform to lift up. Who find shining lights & fan the flames. ✒️ I hope my penne-manship is legible. I got scolded for my left-handed chicken scratches my entire childhood. Perfect marks in every subject, then a glaring "unsatisfactory" in handwriting, report card after report card. I had a complex. And then I found pasta. It just works in my fingers. The medium I needed, the outlet that keeps me afloat. If you've found yours, pursue it with passion. If you haven't, it's out there. Keep chasing dreams until one becomes reality. (Pun credit goes to @steveklise)
View this post on Instagram
I hope you have a Screamin' weekend. Pasta on canvas inspired by Munch, made by your resident pasta psycho. Ingredients: eggs, flour, turmeric, harissa, beet, pea flowers, activated charcoal, time, zen, joy, & a touch of sadness for having to feed it to the chickens in the end.
View this post on Instagram
Pasta Party Alert! Here are some Seattle-based events you can come to, where I'd be happy to sign your book or your boobs: 🌈Tonight! Nov 9- Official Book Launch Party. We'll set the record for the world's longest rainbow pasta sheet, drink wine, eat food, be merry @caruccios. Tix avail at Caruccios.com. 🌈Nov 15, Nov 16- last pasta workshops of 2018! Come play! Tix avail at saltyseattle.com. 🌈Nov 17- pasta dinner at @ilCorvoPasta. 🌈Nov 24- join me @booklarder for Small Business Saturday. 🌈Nov 30-Brazilian pasta dinner @AlcoveSeattle. Tix avail at alcoveseattle.com. 🌈If you've read this far, tell me your favorite pasta in this pic. It takes all sorts of stars & stripes to make the world go around, & all you magical unicorns out there are loved & appreciated.
View this post on Instagram
It's officially #NYFW! Let's talk body types. These are the classics, rendered in pasta. Swipe to the 2nd image to discover what pasta body type you are, & let me know in comments. As far as fashion goes, here's my advice for what to wear, & most importantly, what NOT to wear for your shape. ⌛️ Farfalle, you're supa foxy! Wear whatever TF you love. 🍕 Triangoli, you one fine-lookin' hottie! Put on whatchu want, girl. 🍐 Culurgiones, I'm on fire 'cause you smokin'! Your body works best with anything you choose, cause you got it goin' on. 📱 Agnolotti, you fly AF! Wear clothes, don't wear clothes. You do you, gorgeous. 🍅 & finally, Anolini, I saw your picture in the dictionary next to the word "beautiful". If it makes you happy, put it all up on your bangin' body. 🤡 👞 As far as what NOT to wear, let's all just agree to avoid Crocs in public, mkay? 😘😘😘, L All joking aside for a moment, the most important thing you can wear is confidence. It's inside every one of us & it shows when we don it. Channeling confidence will make you smile, which will make others smile, & the world will be better for it. Virtual hugs to all y'all today. Wear something fierce 💃🏼.
Para quem está desconfiando se realmente dá para comer esse macarrão, pode ficar tranquilo! Linda utiliza apenas corante natural em suas criações – é tudo comestível e saboroso!