Fãs de Toy Story: esta bota da Bonnie é recheada de sorvete e docinhos

É inegável que Toy Story 4 está sendo um sucesso! Reconhecido até pela crítica especializada, ele ganhou nosso coração e confessamos: choramos litros com a animação.
E a Toy Story mania continua sem limites: dá uma olhada nesta delícia temática do filme. É um sorvete coberto com algodão-doce, confeitos e outros docinhos fofos, como uma tira de bala colorida e um distintivo de xerife de chocolate.
O mais legal? Todas essas guloseimas vêm dentro de uma bota do Woody, – sim, aquele com o nome da garotinha Bonnie na parte inferior do calçado.
Infelizmente, a novidade não está sendo vendida em terras brasileiras. A sobremesa está disponível por um tempo limitado no Golden Horseshoe, um restaurante da Disneyland por US$ 18 (aproximadamente, R$ 68.75). Será que dá tempo da gente juntar um dinheiro e voar para Califórnia? Sonho!
🍬 Bonnie’s Boot Float 🥂 ⠀⠀ Sprite with Blue Cotton Candy Ice Cream & colorful Cotton Candy served in a Bonnie’s Boot Sipper ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ #toystory #goldenhorseshoe #thegoldenhorseshoe #bonniesbootfloat #toystory4 #pixar #woody #frontierland #disney #disneyland #yelpoc #disneycaliforniaadventure #dca #disneylandresort #disneylandfood #disneylandfoodie #disneyfoodblog #disneyannualpassholder #disneyap #annualpassholder #disneyeats #dcafood #instafoodie #visitanaheim #californiaadventure #orangecounty #disneyfoodie #disneyfoodieapril #foodsofdisneyland #foodatdisneyland
Hi 👋🏻 it’s me sorry to bother but there’s ANOTHER BONNIE BOOT 👢 to discuss! (If you missed the FIRST Bonnie Boot, filled with Dole Whip, incidentally, it’s in my stories because there’s WAY too much to tell you about today!) ANYWAY, this Bonnie Boot has cotton candy ice cream, sprite, MORE cotton candy, and just plain…candy 🍭🤪! It’s at Golden Horseshoe and there’s MORE… stay tuned…
E um bônus…
Achamos mais dois docinhos fofos temáticos do filme pelo Instagram e vamos compartilhar com vocês, assim passamos mais vontade juntas (sorry!):
Another adorable Toy Story 4 Treat debuted recently in #WaltDisneyWorld’s Hollywood Studios! #Forky has his #DisneyFood debut as part of a chocolate 🍫 and orange 🍊 eclair! And OK let’s be real that we already complete love Forky and hope he finds his way through this existential crisis without making us go through an entire box of tissues 🙏🏻😂…
HAPPY FIRST DAY OF SUMMER ☀️. You know what that means MORE ICE CREAM 🍨 😂🙌🏼. Here’s the NEW Loop-de-Loop Sundae from Golden Horseshoe. It’s Churned Vanilla Ice Cream topped with Strawberry and Raspberry Sauce and Fruity Cereal Churro "Loops" $7.99. It’s delicious 😋 and looks pretty and colorful 🌈. My only complaint is that the churros are hard 😖. Other than that it’s good. Also you can get a float with an adorable Bonnie Boot 🥾 swipe to see more 😊. Happy Friday Friends!!! #sabrinalizeats