Gastronomia

Fãs de Toy Story: esta bota da Bonnie é recheada de sorvete e docinhos

Dentro do objeto temático, tem sorvete com muito algodão-doce por cima. Uau!

Por Juliana Morales
access_time 7 jul 2019, 12h53 - Publicado em 7 jul 2019, 12h01

É inegável que Toy Story 4 está sendo um sucesso! Reconhecido até pela crítica especializada, ele ganhou nosso coração e confessamos: choramos litros com a animação.

E a Toy Story mania continua sem limites: dá uma olhada nesta delícia temática do filme. É um sorvete coberto com algodão-doce, confeitos e outros docinhos fofos, como uma tira de bala colorida e um distintivo de xerife de chocolate.

O mais legal? Todas essas guloseimas vêm dentro de uma bota do Woody, – sim, aquele com o nome da garotinha Bonnie na parte inferior do calçado.

Infelizmente, a novidade não está sendo vendida em terras brasileiras. A sobremesa está disponível por um tempo limitado no Golden Horseshoe, um restaurante da Disneyland por US$ 18 (aproximadamente, R$ 68.75). Será que dá tempo da gente juntar um dinheiro e voar para Califórnia? Sonho! 

E um bônus…

Achamos mais dois docinhos fofos temáticos do filme pelo Instagram e vamos compartilhar com vocês, assim passamos mais vontade juntas (sorry!):

Funnel cakes are a real weakness. A real, delicious, weakness.

