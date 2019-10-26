Como disse certa vez uma sábia pensadora contemporânea, “Halloween é a única noite do ano que uma garota pode se vestir igual ao personagem dela favorito e ninguém pode dizer nada sobre isso. Na verdade, Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan) não disse exatamente isso e, na verdade, você pode se vestir do jeito que quiser, inclusive do seu personagem favorito, o ano todo, mas é bem mais legal quando existe uma ocasião, não?!
E existe motivo melhor para caprichar em uma fantasia do que a noite de
carnaval Halloween? Para dar aquela ajuda básica, a gente, aqui do MdeMulher, separou alguns ícones eternos da cultura pop para, quem sabe, inspirar todas as indecisas ou até mesmo dar uma incentivada em quem não está assim lá tão animada para o Dia das Bruxas.
Parafraseando outra frase icônica de “Meninas Malvadas”, “entra aí, garota. Vamos às compras”!
1. As Patricinhas de Beverly Hills
2. Cady Heron (“Meninas Malvadas”)
3. Personagens de “Meninas Malvadas”
4. Personagens de “Vis a Vis”
5. Três Espiãs Demais
6. Scoops Ahoy (Robin e Steve, de “Stranger Things”)
7. Dora Aventureira
8. Ashley O (“Black Mirror”)
9. Sabrina Spellman
10. Kim Possible
11. Gracie Lou Freebush (“Miss Simpatia”)
12. Meninas Superpoderosas
13. Dani (“Midsommar”)
14. Capitã Marvel
15. Fantasia dos personagens de “Euphoria” fantasiados