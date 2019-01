A noiva da Chanel surgiu vestindo um maiô na Semana de Moda de Paris

View this post on Instagram

#CHANEL Karl asked me for hair going up and away from the face, I knew he had an idea of the 19th century in the air, with the set and the romance. When we did the hair and make up looks I was reading Dylan Jones’s brilliant David Bowie biography, I was immersed in the Period where he hung out with the Blitz Kids, so by osmosis the hair today became inspired by those early eighties style icons. So it became a mix of 19th century romance and Bowie’s Blitz Kids . Using Easy Updo and , Modern Hairspray #hairbysammcknight #karllagerfeld @luciapicaofficial @chanel @djcori #virginieviard @amandaharlech @camhrl @aurelieduclos @annyerrandonea_nailsartist @pascalbraultt