View this post on Instagram

Singapore, Thank you. My first trip was one I will never forget. Your passion gave me strength. I’m grateful to have met so many of you. Can’t wait to come back and eat more Chili Crab! Thank you @oscardelarenta for the custom CM inspired look for our event last night. I kept thinking over and over “I can’t believe this is my life”. I’m going home full. Full of food and smiles and memories of gardens and art and temple ceremonies and YOU. Love you Singapore, you’re rad.