Blake Lively arrasou com o mesmo casaco (esgotado!) da Meghan Markle

so i’m seeing a lot of people posting pictures of Blake and her daughter. As a lot of us know, Blake and Ryan doesn’t want pictures of their two daughters to be spread around on social medias etc. so PLEASE, don’t spread them. Please respect their privacy and don’t share the pictures 🙏🏼♥️ #blakelively @blakelively

