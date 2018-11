Com 200 anos de atraso, sapatilhas de balé marrons são lançadas no mercado

View this post on Instagram

Image of our new Pointe Shoe colours, "Ballet Bronze" & "Ballet Brown" next to our original "Ballet Pink" satin😍 • Freed of London are committed to developing shoes to meet the needs of ALL dancers. • Thanks to Ballet Black for collaborating with us on this development and thanks to everyone who attended our Press Release event on Monday to promote the launch of these beautiful new colours!✨ • To place an order, contact: +44 (0) 207 240 0432 or email shop@freed.co.uk. • Featured dancers (L-R): #SayakaIchikawa in #BalletPink, #MarieAstridMence in #BalletBronze & #CiraRobinson in #BalletBrown❤ • Image by: @dancers_eye 📸 • #freedoflondon #london #ballet #ballerina #dance #dancing #dancer #pointe #pointeshoes #history #historyinthemaking #diversity #freed #britishballet #history #dance #balletblack #collaboration #new