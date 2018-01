H&M publica foto racista e The Weeknd desfaz parceria com a marca

So the black kid gets to wear the H&M sweater with "Coolest monkey in the jungle" and the white kid with "Survival expert". This is beyond disgusting. It's a projection of your neocolonial thinking. You won't see me anywhere near your shops these days @hm pic.twitter.com/5FS9HHvhKu

— big_deen (@big_deen75) January 8, 2018