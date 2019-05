Kendall Jenner usou o tal chinelo de salto, a peça controversa da vez

View this post on Instagram

@KendallJenner | The Mark Hotel | Manhattan, New York | May 6, 2019 | #KendallJenner was photographed arriving at @themarkhotelny wearing the @reformation ‘Dallas Top’ in Jayne ($148), and carrying the @byfar_official ‘Mini Zebra Print Pony Hair Leather Bag’ ($504.04). Styled by @marnixmarni! 💣 – Left picture taken by & credit to @papculture! Thanks for letting me use your pictures.