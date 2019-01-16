Meghan Markle surgiu com um vestido de R$ 130 e é claro que ele já esgotou

Se no início da semana Meghan Markle vestiu um look vibrante e possivelmente inspirado na Princesa Diana, nesta quarta-feira (16) ela retornou à sua “programação normal” de cores mais neutras, mas nem por isso estava menos elegante do que de costume.
Para visitar a Mayhew Animal Home, uma instituição de caridade em Londres que promove o bem-estar animal e cuida principalmente de bichinhos abandonados – e, entre outras coisas, brincar com cachorrinhos fofos – Meghan elegeu uma produção toda em tons de bege.
Today The Duchess of Sussex made her first visit to @TheMayhew since becoming Patron – Mayhew is a grassroots charity working in a unique way to improve the lives of animals and people to better communities both in London and internationally. Mayhew looks for innovative ways to reduce the number of animals in need through pro-active community and educational initiatives and preventative veterinary care. Among the people she met was Wully, a formerly homeless pet refuge service user, and his two dogs Azzy and Gallis – The Duchess found out about the different ways Mayhew’s animal welfare officers have supported Wully and his pets over the past 11 years. Her Royal Highness also met Roobarb the dog, who is part of Mayhew’s dog therapy programme TheraPaws, which puts smiles on the faces of vulnerable individuals. The Duchess met volunteers who dedicate their time to Mayhew community programmes, including the trap, neuter and return programme, which controls and cares for the feral cat communities in London. And Her Royal Highness was also able to meet the team behind Mayhew’s international work, which includes an overseas vet training programme in countries like India and Afghanistan to help improve animal welfare.
Com a barriga de grávida em bastante evidência (o próximo bebê real deve nascer em abril deste ano), ela adotou, mais uma vez, o combo vestido + casaco, misturando peças acessíveis com outras grifadas. Não à toa, o vestido justo de tricô, com gola alta e comprimento pouco acima dos joelhos, foi a grande sensação do look – principalmente pelo precinho amigo.
A peça é da coleção maternidade da fast fashion H&M, a Mama, e no site da marca tem preço original de 35 dólares (aproximadamente 130 reais). Porém, como já era de se imaginar, após a aparição de Meghan com o modelito, todos os tamanhos da peça, antes disponíveis para compra online, esgotaram em pouco minutos.
O restante do look de Meghan era composto por um casaco de botões Armani clássico, it-bolsa Stella McCartney e escarpins nude de suede e salto fino.